Player Profile: Super-Senior Remy Martin

Who: Remy Martin Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 175 Position: Guard Class: 2017 (Super-Senior) Ranking: No. 128 Hometown: Burbank, Calif. High School: Sierra Canyon HS Previous School: Arizona State Why Kansas: When Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif., ultimately decided to transfer from Arizona State, there wasn't much drama when it came to making his decision. He opted to test the NBA waters after leaving Arizona State, but if the NBA wasn't a legitimate option, Martin was sold on finishing up his college career by playing for Bill Self and Kansas. Martin, after announcing his decision to leave Arizona State in order to test the NBA waters on May 8, verbally committed to Self and the Jayhawks on May 17. On July 6, Martin removed his name from the NBA draft process officially became a member of the 2021-22 Kansas squad. The Skinny: During his high school career at Sierra Canyon High School, Remy Martin was just as successful in the classroom, as he carried a 3.4-grade point average. Originally from Chatsworth, Calif, Martin Played AAU and high school basketball with Marvin Bagley III. He averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game as s senior. Martin was coached in high school by Ty Nichols. Additionally, Martin helped Sierra Canyon to four wins in five days in two states against some of the top teams in the nation in January of 2016. It ended with a 76-74 win over La Lumiere of Indiana, ranked No. 1 in the nation by several polls, as Remy had 18 points, including a three-point play that gave Sierra Canyon the lead for good at 61-60. With Martin running the show, Sierra Canyon won the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Missouri and rallied from a nine-point third-quarter deficit to defeat previously unbeaten La Lumiere at the Hoop Hall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. It was Sierra Canyon’s third consecutive victory over a team ranked in the top 10 of a national poll after beating Findlay Prep (Nevada) and Memphis East (Tennessee) to win the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament. Martin Had 22 points in an 83-79 win over Oak Hill Academy on Dec. 15, 2016. ESPN placed him at No. 85 in its final spring rankings. Martin also played football early on in his high school career.



Remy Martin will play a significant role, right away, at Kansas

Awards: During his time at Arizona State, Martin was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and first-team his junior and senior seasons. A native of Chatsworth, California, Martin became just the second player in ASU history to be named all-league three times. As a freshman in 2017-18, Martin was named co-Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. In 2020-21, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 ppg in conference play. He posted a conference-best four, 30-point outings and his 12 games of 20 or more points for the season were also a Pac-12 best. Martin also averaged 2.04 three-point field goals made, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 2020-21. In 2019-20, Martin averaged 19.1 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. He also averaged 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and made 63 3-point field goals during his junior campaign. His sophomore season, Martin averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals at ASU. For his career Martin enters Kansas with 1,754 points, 466 assists, 151 steals and 176 three-point field goals made. Bill Self on Remy Martin: “We believe Remy to be one of the best lead guards in America,” Self said. “We watched him up close play back-to-back years when he led the Sun Devils to victories over us, both in Allen Fieldhouse and in Tempe. He has declared and is preparing for the NBA Draft but we know if the decision is made to return to school, we will welcome his talent and experience. His competitiveness will elevate others overnight. He would be a very high-energy leader on our team and within this campus.” What to expect: During his final season at Arizona State, Martin averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. In conference play, he averaged 21.5 points per game and scored 30 or more points four times. Additionally, Martin scored 20 or more points 12 times and connected on 77.6 percent of his free throws. As a senior, he shot 43.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from behind the arc. Kansas has a lot of talent, experience, and youth in its backcourt. Bill Self has plenty of options to consider with Remy Martin, Joseph Yesufu, Dajuan Harris, Bobby Pettiford, Kyle Cuffe, and company. With that being said, Self didn't bring in Martin to sit on the bench. Remy is going to start and he's going to play a lot of minutes for Kansas this season. He's going to provide a big-time impact on both ends of the court and has the potential to be a big-time difference-maker.