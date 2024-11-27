Player Videos: Trevor Kardell, Jalen Todd, Bryce Foster, Calvin Clements

Trevor Kardell, Jalen Todd, Bryce Foster, and Calvin Clements met with reporters during the Baylor week media availability.

Foster said he is looking forward to going home where several family and friends will watch him play against Baylor. Todd talked about his growth and learning from Cobee Bryant.

Clements gave insight on watching Devin Neal turn in a career game and coming back from injury. Kardell said they have a team philosophy on staying together and how they fought through the difficult times.