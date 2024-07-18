Kansas football brought quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal, cornerback Mello Dotson, and defensive end Jereme Robinson to Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. The players talked with the media about a variety of topics, including the benefits of playing on grass, which newcomers have caught their eye, and thoughts on the new coaches on their respective sides of the football.





Playing on grass might help prevent injury

The Jayhawks will play all of its home games on grass this season at Children’s Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium. This will be a switch from the turf surface at The Booth. However, the players are looking forward to it. One of the major reasons grass is seen as better than turf is you’re less likely to get hurt.

“Saves us a lot of knee pain, a lot of it,” Robinson said. “The grass feels softer, you can do a lot more in it. You can bend a little harder in it. You can trust yourself. You can trust your body. I mean it's something you've been playing on since you were a child and now we're at the Chiefs’ stadium, which is one of the best stadiums in the country. So yeah, I'm really glad. I'm really happy to test out their field.”

Dotson is also looking forward to getting back on grass. He said it’s the surface he played on growing up before turf started to get popular. A few of the schools Kansas has played during Dotson’s tenure play on grass, including former Big 12 member Oklahoma and Iowa State.

“Growing up I always played on grass and then Oklahoma got grass," he said. "So we had went out there two times since I’ve been in school. So grass is way better than turf.”





Newcomers standing out early

The players were asked about some of the newest Jayhawks that have stood out to them early in the summer. Unsurprisingly, each of them mentioned someone in their position group.

Neal showed some love to Harry Stewart, the three-star running back out of Frisco, TX. Neal said Stewart reminds him of himself through his maturity and willingness to work.

"We’ve got a really good bond this summer and I’m going to try to pour as much information, as much knowledge of the game that I have and just how to go about it the right way with him because I want to leave this program way better than I found it,” Neal said. “And so he doesn’t have to worry about anything. Obviously he’s going to have his bumps when he actually is playing right, so I’m just excited to see his future for sure.”

Daniels mentioned freshman quarterback Isaiah Marshall as someone who has caught his eye. He called him “very eager to learn.” Daniels wants to use his experience to help Marshall get acclimated to college football in any way he can.

“I like the fact that he can lean on me that way because I didn’t necessarily feel like I was able to do that my freshman year,” Daniels said. “I mean, I went in and played as a true freshman. So being able to learn from a guy that’s already playing is something I wanted to be for Isaiah.”

Kansas brought in a pair of four-star defensive ends who could quickly make an impact for the Jayhawks. Deshawn Warner and Dakyus Brinkley are showing veterans like Robinson that they want to play.

“Some of our young cats like Dak, DJ Warner, they’re ready,” Robinson said. “They want to show our older guys that they’re not here to play around. They want to get on the field right now.”