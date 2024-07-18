Players talk about playing on grass, newcomers, EA Sports game
Kansas football brought quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal, cornerback Mello Dotson, and defensive end Jereme Robinson to Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. The players talked with the media about a variety of topics, including the benefits of playing on grass, which newcomers have caught their eye, and thoughts on the new coaches on their respective sides of the football.
Playing on grass might help prevent injury
The Jayhawks will play all of its home games on grass this season at Children’s Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium. This will be a switch from the turf surface at The Booth. However, the players are looking forward to it. One of the major reasons grass is seen as better than turf is you’re less likely to get hurt.
“Saves us a lot of knee pain, a lot of it,” Robinson said. “The grass feels softer, you can do a lot more in it. You can bend a little harder in it. You can trust yourself. You can trust your body. I mean it's something you've been playing on since you were a child and now we're at the Chiefs’ stadium, which is one of the best stadiums in the country. So yeah, I'm really glad. I'm really happy to test out their field.”
Dotson is also looking forward to getting back on grass. He said it’s the surface he played on growing up before turf started to get popular. A few of the schools Kansas has played during Dotson’s tenure play on grass, including former Big 12 member Oklahoma and Iowa State.
“Growing up I always played on grass and then Oklahoma got grass," he said. "So we had went out there two times since I’ve been in school. So grass is way better than turf.”
Newcomers standing out early
The players were asked about some of the newest Jayhawks that have stood out to them early in the summer. Unsurprisingly, each of them mentioned someone in their position group.
Neal showed some love to Harry Stewart, the three-star running back out of Frisco, TX. Neal said Stewart reminds him of himself through his maturity and willingness to work.
"We’ve got a really good bond this summer and I’m going to try to pour as much information, as much knowledge of the game that I have and just how to go about it the right way with him because I want to leave this program way better than I found it,” Neal said. “And so he doesn’t have to worry about anything. Obviously he’s going to have his bumps when he actually is playing right, so I’m just excited to see his future for sure.”
Daniels mentioned freshman quarterback Isaiah Marshall as someone who has caught his eye. He called him “very eager to learn.” Daniels wants to use his experience to help Marshall get acclimated to college football in any way he can.
“I like the fact that he can lean on me that way because I didn’t necessarily feel like I was able to do that my freshman year,” Daniels said. “I mean, I went in and played as a true freshman. So being able to learn from a guy that’s already playing is something I wanted to be for Isaiah.”
Kansas brought in a pair of four-star defensive ends who could quickly make an impact for the Jayhawks. Deshawn Warner and Dakyus Brinkley are showing veterans like Robinson that they want to play.
“Some of our young cats like Dak, DJ Warner, they’re ready,” Robinson said. “They want to show our older guys that they’re not here to play around. They want to get on the field right now.”
First impressions of D.K. McDonald and Jeff Grimes
Kansas added new coaches in the offseason and two of them are DK McDonald and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. McDonald will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Jayhawks after spending time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.
That NFL experience is something that has resonated with the players. Dotson called him a huge addition because he’s been to the level that everyone is trying to get to.
“He treats me as if I’m a pro already,” Dotson said. “That’s what I want to be, that’s what he’s going to treat me as. So I like that about him. [He’s] strictly about business. He’ll joke every now and then, but I like how he’s strictly about business.”
The Jayhawks have a new offensive coordinator as well in Jeff Grimes. He’s been around the college game for a while, manning the offenses most recently at BYU and Baylor. Grimes has been intent on connecting with his players beyond just the field.
“Coach Grimes was really intentful with getting to know us as players or as people beyond players,” Neal said. “So I think that's going to go a long way.”
His “pro-style scheme” is something that Neal and Daniels think the Jayhawks can find success with.
“I think it's going to fit what we do really good,” Neal said. “And I think JD as a quarterback is going to fit into that mold. I think me as a running back's going to fit better into that mold and I'm excited for it.”
“With coach Grimes, I love it because he’s given the quarterbacks the keys to be able to make plays they feel like they need to make instinctually.”
Seeing themselves in the new college football video game
The Jayhawks had the opportunity to try the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game while in Vegas. The game recently released to the public, but the players got one of the first looks at it.
Dotson was excited to see himself in the game, but needed to make some changes to his appearance. He’s rated as an 88 overall, one of the highest-ranking Jayhawks.
“I can change it on my game once I get it, but I ain’t like what they had me wearing,” Dotson said. “I literally had nothing on but cleats and probably gloves.
Neal takes home the title as the highest-rated Jayhawk at 92 overall. However, he did have a problem with his strength rating.
“I’m not even going to lie, but 70 for me is kinda wild,” Neal said. “I’m still a little salty about it, but it’s okay.”
Robinson said they definitely got his hair right and wants to see his ratings improve as the season goes along.
“I’m hoping they got my strength and speed right, getting some good numbers in there” Robinson said. “Hopefully there’s updates throughout the season and I can rack up some more points.”