ago football Edit

Podcast: Depth chart, predictions, Lindenwood guest, more

Slant Staff
Podcast

The opening to the 2024 season is here and we start our game day podcasts.

- We take a quick look back at the depth chart
- Zach Zook from the Lindenwood broadcast joins us
- What to expect from week one
- Predictions on the game
- How playing away from home will effect recruiting


PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvd3RyYW5zcGFyZW5jeT0idHJ1ZSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIzMDAi IHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBzdHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiBub25lOyBtaW4td2lkdGg6 IG1pbigxMDAlLCA0MzBweCk7IiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBkYXRhLW5hbWU9 InBiLWlmcmFtZS1wbGF5ZXIiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucG9kYmVhbi5j b20vcGxheWVyLXYyLz9pPWF6cXZhLTE2YjY5Zjcmc3F1YXJlPTEmc2hhcmU9 MSZkb3dubG9hZD0xJmZvbnRzPUFyaWFsJnNraW49MSZmb250LWNvbG9yPWF1 dG8mcnRsPTAmbG9nb19saW5rPWVwaXNvZGVfcGFnZSZidG4tc2tpbj03JnNp emU9MzAwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49IiI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

