Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance for football joins us. He talks about summer workouts, who the fastest players on the team are, and expectations.

- He talks about newcomers Bryce Foster and Bai Jobe along with the improvements of several players.

- We give a breakdown on the defense for fall camp by position.

- Why the defense holds a lot of responsibility for last year's success.

- An NIL event for football headed to KC and open invitation for all KU fans.

- The focus now turns to 2026 recruiting and the staff may be off to a good start with local prospects.