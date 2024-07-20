Advertisement
Podcast: Matt Gildersleeve on the show, breaking down the defense

Slant Staff
Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance for football joins us. He talks about summer workouts, who the fastest players on the team are, and expectations.

- He talks about newcomers Bryce Foster and Bai Jobe along with the improvements of several players.

- We give a breakdown on the defense for fall camp by position.

- Why the defense holds a lot of responsibility for last year's success.

- An NIL event for football headed to KC and open invitation for all KU fans.

- The focus now turns to 2026 recruiting and the staff may be off to a good start with local prospects.

