Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Podcast: Phil Steele on the show, offensive breakdown, NCAA changes

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

One of our favorite guests Phil Steele Phil Steele breaks down the KU team and talks about the Big 12 race.

- We go in-depth and discuss the offense heading into fall camp

- Several position groups are in good shape on the offense

- The latest on recruiting as we are in a small open period for unofficial visits

- The NCAA just submitted the new revenue sharing and scholarship that will change college sports

- We talk about how schools could handle the NIL rules and what the new roster limits mean

Advertisement

Other ways to listen

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement