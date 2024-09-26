- We look back at the loss to West Virginia - Our breakdown and predictions of the TCU game - Brian Estridge, the voice of TCU joins us - Ian Premer, from Great Bend, one of the top TE in the country is our recruiting guest - A strong group of recruits expected in Arrowhead for the TCU game

