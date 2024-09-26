- We look back at the loss to West Virginia
- Our breakdown and predictions of the TCU game
- Brian Estridge, the voice of TCU joins us
- Ian Premer, from Great Bend, one of the top TE in the country is our recruiting guest
- A strong group of recruits expected in Arrowhead for the TCU game
Listen on the player below
Other ways to listen to the podcast
