We are back in the studio with the latest updates and our thoughts on the transfer portal developments and analysis.

- We look at the latest additions to the basketball roster through the portal

- How Bill Self has quickly changed the roster

- Breakdown how the new players can contribute and where they will play

- What is left and where Self and staff could look next

- The football staff is focused on a couple spots in the portal

- Looking back at a successful spring visit season

- The visitor list is stacked with talent in June

- Thoughts on the upcoming season and heading back to a bowl game