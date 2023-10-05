We have a stacked podcast as we preview the Central Florida game.

- Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff is a guest on our show. Jon Kirby sat down with Goff to cover several topics from his letter to the fans, NIL, the Gateway Project, current status of the athletic department and much more.

- We look back at the loss to Texas

- Brandon Helwig from UCF Sports joins us to talk about the Knights program and give his thoughts on the game.

- We give our predictions on the UCF game

- A look at what recruits will be in attendance and then busy weeks ahead with recruiting