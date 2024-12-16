Portal Update: The latest for Monday, Dec. 16th

There are still several players on the board and a new group could be set to visit this week. The coaching staff is off to a good start near the top of the country in portal commitments.

One player who recently visited is Tyler Mercer, who has a long list of offers. The North Texas offensive lineman is on several Freshman All-American lists.

"The visit went amazing," Mercer said. "I really like the coaching staff and the players I got to meet and hangout with. The new facilities are very impressive too and overall very impressed with the coaching staff and culture of the team."

There is still work do as we expected a good number of transfer portal players in this class. Come inside for the latest information on the portal.

