The Jayhawks moved to 5-0 and alone at the top of the Big 12 standings after beating Iowa State at home. Bill Self discussed the win and several topics as the Jayhawks get ready to play Kansas State next. See some of Self's comments after the win over Iowa State.

Opening comment: I thought we played great. I thought they played great. Guys, that's a high-level game. No easy baskets. That was a high-level game. I wish we could've shot it a little bit better and rebounded better offensively. But they're good, and they really guard, and they had a great player have a great game. We had a terrific player, have a terrific game. But, that was a good basketball game. Of course, the building was great. To win with so many guys back for the reunion, will definitely make tonight a lot more pleasant, and the dry chicken taste a little bit more moist, probably. But, it was a fun out there today.

What was it about that second half? You called a couple timeouts. What did you tell the team during that, when you guys were going back and forth… Well, when you play other teams that are good and well-coached, and tough, and confident, and everything, that's how games go. I think the one thing that you saw today, you saw two teams that enjoyed playing in a tight game like that, in an atmosphere like this. They didn't take a step back at all. Our crowd was unbelievable, but our crowd did not rattle Iowa State. Yeah, it was a fun game. Those are the most competitive games. We talked about that before. This would be one of those games. We weren't going to beat them bad, because I know TJ, and I know the mindset they'd have coming in here. They're playing with house money, reunion, number two ranked. ‘We should have beat them last year,’ that that's the talk going in. So, he had a confident team today.

I know that close conference games helped you in the post-season. Would you welcome a blowout occasionally… Yeah. But, I don't know that this many close games helps you in the post-season. I think close games help you because you put yourself under duress multiple times. In the post-season, if you advance, you're going to be under duress some, like we were last year, obviously, in multiple games. But, I would welcome anything that's a win in this league. I don't think that we're going into any game thinking this was going to be easy. Certainly, it was Iowa State today. K-State ranked 11th. TCU, Baylor, Kentucky. Then, don't we have K-State and Iowa State both right after that? That's a joke. So, there's not going to be any of those type of games.

On your final offensive play, Jalen was probably your number one option… Yeah, we tried to post him.

How far down on the list was KJ… Well, there's not a list. Go get the best shot possible. He drove it. Fortunately, he got Jones, who's a bigger defender, off balance a little bit so he wasn't able to explode, and shot it over him. So, it was great. Then we screwed up the end of the game again. That's twice in a row, we're supposed to foul twice. Bobby, said, ‘Coach, I fouled him.’ I said, ‘Well, you didn't make it very obvious. They didn't call it.’ But, the whole deal was to foul twice, and then hopefully you'd have three seconds or less to run a side out of bounds plays to try to score. But, we did defend it well, we just didn't do what we were supposed to do late.

Bill Self talked about remaining undefeated and staying on top of the Big 12 standings