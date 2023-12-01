Dan Hurley met with the media following the Jayhawks win over UConn. Hurley broke down the game and facing the crowd in Allen Fieldhouse.

Camp came in with a foot (injury) and then there was an aggravation of the other foot. But he gutted it out and battled with Steph out. He battled for us.

I wish we would have played better. But I do believe that last year's team on December 1 was better than this year's team on December 1. But I do think that this year's team has a chance to be as good as last year's team when we're fully healthy and playing in.

Yeah, I mean, just like Kansas, at UConn, we don't do the moral victories or silver linings. Tristen carried us tonight. Tristen played like that was a virtuoso performance. I thought the program and our guys showed a champion's heart by putting ourselves in position to have a three to steal it and get out of here with a win. I like the champion's heart.

The winning streak finally over this way. But do you still take some pride in the way the guys fought tonight…

Just an awesome environment. Great game to be a part of. Credit Kansas. They made all the plays late, got that five-point lead in the second half. Really started to find a rhythm. Credit McCullar. That corner three rainbow was a heck of a dagger shot. Wish we would have played better but credit their team for that credit. The environment really knocked us on our heels. We don't go to many places this organized with the fan involvement. So that was a heck of an environment and I think they rattled us for a while.

You have a gauntlet you have coming up with Carolina and Gonzaga and how you can't really get too high or too low after one game…

Yeah, we'll get low after this one, though. We'll get low. We're not accustomed to losing with where we got the program at, our expectation was that tonight's game was going to be really hard. There's not many teams in the country in this type of a showdown. A Friday night game would have a chance to come in here and win it. But listen, when you're a top tier program and a big brand and a blue blood and a national champion, you owe it to college basketball. You owe it to your fans. You owe it to the sport to go play these types of games in your non-conference. So Indiana, Texas, Carolina, Gonzaga, Kansas. We would play Duke if they wanted to start doing home and play. We want to play these types of home and homes. I think they're great for college basketball.





Have you talked to Duke about that…

We talked to everybody. I'll talk to everybody because the Bryant coach called me out for not scheduling him. I don't know. Did he win today? Did they beat Brown? Yeah, they were down seven. I got called out by the Bryant coach for not scheduling him, so I guess I'll just start doing that s***.





What did you think of KU's ability to switch screens and their defensive performance…

Yeah, for all the stuff that we do movement-wise off the ball, that's something that takes away from a lot of that movement. And I think it took us a while. I thought in the second half we started to see the slips on the switches and the openings, and offensively, I thought we had a much better feel for that.

But it's tough with Adams because he moves like he's a big, strong guy, but he flies around like a guard. So, it's hard to take advantages of guard on the ball matchups with Adams at the four in a ball screen because the guy's got unique movement and he's so.





How did you see matchup with Dickinson and Clingan…

I was really nervous about the matchup because Hunter is such a technician there and Donovan's still in terms of, like, a back to the basket player. I think he probably learned a lot tonight from that matchup in terms of how Hunter posted up, and he probably learned a lot from that matchup tonight. We've got to get Donovan the ball more, but I think this was a really good learning experience, especially going into a matchup with Bacot on Tuesday.





How did you adjust defensively after they got out to that initial big lead…

Listen, I think we had a couple of transition things. They've been shooting bad. They've struggled shooting. McCullar was the one guy that we were really worried about and Furphy. So, really the plan was just to go under everything with them. But were so soft on the ball, and we pressed into the ball better and then got under screened later.

But I think we might have screwed our guys up tonight by being a little bit too soft. They threw it wherever they wanted. They played too tight to the three-point line. So, I don't think that we did a very good job of that as coaches, and I think we had a lot to do with the slow start.