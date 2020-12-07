JayhawkSlant - Q&A: Mitch Ballock talks about return home, favorite game in AFH, and more

Creighton senior guard Mitch Ballock, who grew up in Eudora, Kan., will return to a venue he frequented many times throughout his high school career. On Monday morning, Ballock talked about some of his favorite memories of Allen Fieldhouse, why he signed with Creighton over Kansas, how he feels heading into the game, and more.

Q: I was wondering if you have a favorite memory from Allen Fieldhouse, whether it's a game you saw there, or maybe you played a game there, or maybe you and your buddies tried to sneak in and play there or anything like that just over the years.

A: Probably my favorite memory from Allen Fieldhouse was probably the Oklahoma game. I don't remember what year it was. I think it was a triple overtime game, just a high-level competition. Buddy Hield went crazy. I think he had like 46 or 47. But a close second was the Kentucky game at home as well. I mean, they really got up and down. There was high-level athleticism and it was a really good game to attend. So I'd probably say those top two, but probably Buddy Hield in the Fieldhouse was pretty ridiculous.

Q: How many people are you going to have there? I know it's not as many tickets available as it once was, but we talked this summer about you bringing in the whole town.

A: Yeah. My family, this is going to be the first game where I actually have a majority of my family. I have a brother down in Florida and a sister in Brazil. So I'm going to have 10 total people from my family, just with nieces and nephews and sister-in-law's, brother-in-law's type of thing. So 10 total, and then hopefully some other familiar faces I can pick out in the crowd.

Q: Did you have to do extra work or was it harder (to get the extra tickets)?

A: A teammate helped me out with four of them, and then I had my four, and then my mom knew somebody from my hometown that had some extra tickets available. I don't know how, but my mom just figures things out and she gets things done. So it'll be good. It'll be really fun just to see some familiar faces, like I said, and hopefully see some people I don't expect to see.

Q: I don't know what you've seen so far from Kansas much, but they seem to have some lineup versatility moreso this year than they have in years past. What stands out to you about what makes that particular group dangerous when they put that on the floor

A: Yeah. Sometimes, I mean, they play a lot like we do in a way. I mean, half the time they play five guards and then they pose matchup problems that we've posed in the past. Usually traditionally they have a guy like Udoka or a big five that can really bang on the inside and just pose a lot of problems in the paint. But now they just have a lot of guys that the paint and play kind of the way we do. My bad. I was looking at him. They get to the paint and they spray and they just make plays for one another. So they play a lot like we do, just with a five guard system.



