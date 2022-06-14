Quarterbacks will be on campus over the next two weeks

Over the next two weeks the Kansas coaches are going to have two quarterback prospects on campus.

There are several recruits who are expected to attend the KU Football Camps, but two names stand out in Hayden Oviatt and Kasen Weisman.

Both have offers from the Jayhawks and will visit Lawrence at different times.

Oviatt is from Wamego High, and the Jayhawks were his first Power Five offer.

“I didn’t have a lot of contact with Coach Zebrowski, and he was talking with my head coach, Coach Moody,” Oviatt said. “They told me the offer is as an athlete. My goal is to develop into an elite-level quarterback.”

Oviatt has been successful as a quarterback at Wamego. His coach Weston Moody believes he has the tools to play quarterback at the next level.

“Hayden is the most special player I've coached,” Moody said. “His ability to make decisions on the fly are probably what separates him from most quarterbacks. He is a true dual threat QB. He can run the pull downhill or outside. He can throw in the pocket or on the run.”

Colorado State offered Oviatt for defense and he was considering the “athlete” status. But he went to the Under Armour camp and more interest came from college coaches about quarterback.

“I think that when I started the recruiting process, I really wanted to play quarterback and I really want to play quarterback now, but there was a time where it was kind of slow for me,” he said. “I don’t know if it was the Under Armour camp that I had attended and got some of my film out there, but I threw the ball pretty well at that. And maybe just some coaches gave me a second look. And that's all it took.”

Moody believes he will get the chance to play quarterback.

“Hayden is a quarterback,” Moody said. “It's a position that defines him and I feel that he wants to go somewhere where they believe in him at the quarterback position.”

Oviatt will get a chance to throw in front of several coaches at the KU Mega Camp.