Quarterbacks will be on campus over the next two weeks
Over the next two weeks the Kansas coaches are going to have two quarterback prospects on campus.
There are several recruits who are expected to attend the KU Football Camps, but two names stand out in Hayden Oviatt and Kasen Weisman.
Both have offers from the Jayhawks and will visit Lawrence at different times.
Oviatt is from Wamego High, and the Jayhawks were his first Power Five offer.
“I didn’t have a lot of contact with Coach Zebrowski, and he was talking with my head coach, Coach Moody,” Oviatt said. “They told me the offer is as an athlete. My goal is to develop into an elite-level quarterback.”
Oviatt has been successful as a quarterback at Wamego. His coach Weston Moody believes he has the tools to play quarterback at the next level.
“Hayden is the most special player I've coached,” Moody said. “His ability to make decisions on the fly are probably what separates him from most quarterbacks. He is a true dual threat QB. He can run the pull downhill or outside. He can throw in the pocket or on the run.”
Colorado State offered Oviatt for defense and he was considering the “athlete” status. But he went to the Under Armour camp and more interest came from college coaches about quarterback.
“I think that when I started the recruiting process, I really wanted to play quarterback and I really want to play quarterback now, but there was a time where it was kind of slow for me,” he said. “I don’t know if it was the Under Armour camp that I had attended and got some of my film out there, but I threw the ball pretty well at that. And maybe just some coaches gave me a second look. And that's all it took.”
Moody believes he will get the chance to play quarterback.
“Hayden is a quarterback,” Moody said. “It's a position that defines him and I feel that he wants to go somewhere where they believe in him at the quarterback position.”
Oviatt will get a chance to throw in front of several coaches at the KU Mega Camp.
Weisman will be on campus for Friday Night Lights
Weisman holds an offer from Kansas and there are several schools showing interest in him. He has been talking with Zebrowski over the last six months.
“I talk to Coach Z all the time,” Weisman said. “I also talk with Coach Samuel and Coach Andy.”
Andy Kotelnicki is the offensive coordinator and Samuel coaches the wide receivers. Weisman has worked out with Zebrowski looking on.
“Our relationship has been good,” Weisman said. “He came to watch me throw a couple times at school. He's been at a couple camps I've been at. So, we have a great relationship. We always don't talk about football, it's just about life. We get on the phone and sometimes talk for up to an hour. It's pretty cool.”
Weisman plans to see campus at the end of the month and go through the Friday Night Lights camp. He wants to throw with Zebrowski and plans to return to Lawrence.
“I'm doing the camp at first,” he said. “I already have an offer, but I want to see how the coach’s style is and stuff like that. Then I'm going to come back for my official later.”
The quarterback from South Paulding, Georgia would like to narrow down his list soon.
“I have 34 offers right now, but I'm getting down to the end,” he said. “I probably talk to Kansas, East Carolina, Houston, App State, Colorado, and Liberty the most.
“I just want that family feel. Somewhere where if I break down on the side of the road, it's not all about football. Have the type of coach who would come get me 12:00 at night. Just a family feel. I want to go somewhere I can help a program and win a championship.”