Quick recap: Jayhawks beat Houston 42-14

Daniels dialed up a deep shot to Quentin Skinner, who made an incredible snag over the head of a Houston corner. The Jayhawks extended their lead to 14-0 with 2:37 to play in the first quarter after a 48-yard highlight-reel snag.

The defense continued to build momentum in the Jayhawks' favor. After Zeon Chriss found Mekhi Mews for a third-down pickup, Houston found itself in another third-down situation. This time, Chriss rolled out and Cobee Bryant was able to jump the route for an interception.

Kansas was in complete control of its opening possession, scoring a touchdown after a 15-play drive that lasted 8:59 seconds. Devin Neal was a major focal point, receiving nine touches. Jalon Daniels kept the drive alive in the red zone, keeping it on a speed option to convert on fourth down. Daniels found Jared Casey on a rollout flat route for a two-yard touchdown to give the Jayhawks a 7-0 lead.

Daniels completed 16 of his 21 passes for 247 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. It was a season-best performance in total yards and the most efficient the offense has looked all season.

Cornell Wheeler added an interception in his return from injury, and Kansas was able to get after quarterbacks Zeon Chriss and Donovan Smith. The Jayhawks finished the game with six sacks, 12 TFLs, and four interceptions.

Kansas snapped a five-game losing streak against Houston on Saturday, knocking off the Cougars 42-14 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jalon Daniels continued to get back to prime form, and Cobee Bryant came up with three interceptions to get the Jayhawks back on track.

Second quarter

The defense forced a punt to open the quarter, being able to stuff the run and force a Houston punt.

Kansas broke off two chunk plays to help go 84 yards in six plays for a touchdown. First, Daniels found Lawrence Arnold for a 40 yard gain as Arnold made a nice snag on the sideline. The Jayhawks then dialed up a reverse that resulted in a 37-yard gain for Luke Grimm. Neal found the endzone on a wildcat keeper to put Kansas up 21-0.

Houston subbed in Donovan Smith and quarterback and he was able to lead the Cougars on a touchdown drive. Smith hit Stacy Sneed, who was left wide-open out of the backfield for a 21-yard touchdown.

Daniels was clinical on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He found Arnold to open the drive, who got to midfield but went down hard. Daniels completed a pass over the middle before extending a play with his legs and finding Trevor Wilson for 29 yards, setting up Kansas in a first-and-goal. Casey caught his second touchdown of the game to give Kansas a 28-7 advantage.

The Cougars responded as they continue to roll with Smith at QB. He picked up a crucial third-down conversion with his legs before hitting Mews, who scurried 52 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14.

Kansas couldn't get anything going on offense and was forced to punt for the first time in the game, giving Houston a chance to make it a one-possession game before the half. However, Smith threw it straight to Bryant, securing his second interception of the game.

The Jayhawks headed into halftime with a 28-14 lead as Daniels was 13-16 with 195 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas struggled to get the ground game going but gashed the Cougars through the air and picked up two takeaways.





Third quarter

Houston looked to drive down the field to cut it to a one-score game, but Bryant once again picked off Smith as the Cougars tried a trick play. Kansas took over deep and its own territory but couldn't get anything going and went three-and-out.

DJ Withers picked up two straight sacks to force a Houston punt near midfield. The Cougars went on back-to-back drives into Kansas territory but were not able to score any points.

No points were scored in the third quarter, but Kansas churned the clock with the ground game to get the ball into Houston territory at the end of the quarter.

Fourth quarter

A 32-yard pass and illegal hands to the face penalty set the Jayhawks up in the red zone. Daniels kept it on a quarterback draw and scored the touchdown to put Kansas up 35-14 with 14:21 to play.

The Jayhawks came up with a fourth takeaway as Wheeler picked off a deflected pass. However, the offense was unable to come up with points after Tabor Allen missed a 47-yard field goal.

Bryant pushed Houston behind the sticks on third down, and the Cougars failed to convert on fourth down.

Neal broke off a 54-yard run, and the Jayhawks continued to run the ball effectively. He rushed for a touchdown from five yards out to give Kansas a 42-14 lead.

Brown picked up another sack to get the defense off the field as Kansas went to its second unit on offense to run out the clock.