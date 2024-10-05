Quick Recap: Jayhawks fall in final minute, again 35-31

The Jayhawks got something going at the end of the quarter, with Neal being used as a receiver again. He caught two passes for 19 yards to get Kansas' drive going.

Kansas matched the Sun Devils start, going on a balanced touchdown drive. Devin Neal got some work out of the backfield as a pass-catcher with two receptions, one for 25 yards. Jalon Daniels got into the end zone on a 22-yard run to tie the game, keeping it on a read option.

Arizona State matched the weather with a hot start of its own, scoring a touchdown on a 7-play, 75-yard drive. The Sun Devils got the ground game going, with Sam Leavitt giving the defense trouble with his legs. Leavitt found Xavier Guillory in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to give Arizona State an early 7-0 lead.

Cam Skattebo ran for 186 yards and Sam Leavitt added 77, with the Sun Devils averaging seven yards per carry for the game. Arizona State turned it over twice, yet the Jayhawks just couldn't find a way to win.

Despite going on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, the Kansas defense could not hold on in Tempe, losing its fifth straight game 35-31. Jalon Daniels played probably his best game of the season, but the defense got gashed by the Arizona State running game.

Second quarter

The offense continued to roll, with Daniels finding Quentin Skinner on two huge pickups. He found Skinner on the sideline for a 18-yard pickup on third-and-16, then hit Skinner in blown coverage for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Jayhawks the lead.

Skattebo got going on the ground, picking up the first 38 yards for the Sun Devils. Arizona State drove down the field, but the defense bore down in the red zone. The Jayhawks made a big special teams play, blocking the attempted field goal to hold the 14-7 lead.

Daniels hit Skinner again for 29 yards, but the offense couldn't get anything else going. Kansas was forced to punt for the first time in the game, pinning the Sun Devils at their 10-yard line.

Kansas looked to pick up a stop near midfield in the late stages of the half, but Arizona State perfectly executed a fake punt to keep the Sun Devils on the field. Mello Dotson then came up big, stripping the ball out of the hands of an Arizona State receiver.

The Jayhawks end-of-half woes continued as they couldn't capitalize off the turnover, going three-and-out while running twice. Arizona State returned the punt 36 yards to get close to midfield. The Sun Devils then got down the field with the help of two penalties against Cobee Bryant. Leavitt hit Chamon Metayer, who picked up a 20-yard touchdown to knot the game at 14-14 right before the half.





Third quarter

Hishaw got the drive started with a 12-yard pickup as Daniels looked good through the air. He completed 15-plus yard passes to Skinner and Grimm as the Jayhawks drove into the red zone. Daniels looked for Skinner on third down who couldn't come down with the catch, but the drive stayed alive due to a targeting penalty. The Jayhawks were still forced to settle for a field goal as they couldn't get into the end zone. Tabor Allen made a 20-yarder to give Kansas a 17-14 lead.

Arizona State gashed Kansas on the ground as the Sun Devils drove down the field. However, the Jayhawks came up with another takeaway on a tip-drill interception. Devin Dye came up with the pick in the end zone to give the Jayhawks the ball back.

Daniels was sacked on third down forcing Kansas to punt, as the Jayhawks couldn't capitalize on the turnover again.

Kansas came up with a big stop on second down, pushing Arizona State behind the sticks. Leavitt picked up a third-and-long conversion to put the Sun Devils in the red zone. Skattebo got Arizona State to the one-yard line at the end of the third.





Fourth quarter

Skattebo put Arizona State ahead on the first play of the fourth quarter, running in untouched out of the wildcat.

Kansas kept its drive alive after a pass interference on third and long. The Jayhawks capitalized after the break, with Neal breaking off a 32-yard run to put the Jayhawks ahead 24-21.

Arizona State continued to get whatever it wanted on the ground, whether it be Skattebo or Leavitt. Leavitt found Jordyn Tyson for a 31-yard touchdown on third down to put the Sun Devils back on top 28-24 with 6:19 to play.

Kansas got helped by an unnecessary roughness with targeting on a free play that allowed the Jayhawks past midfield. Neal picked a third-down conversion, working his way for five yards to keep the drive alive. Daniels then threw a dime to Skinner in the end zone, giving the Jayhawks a 31-28 lead with 2:04 to play.

The Sun Devils drove right down the field with Skattebo picking up a chunk 39 yards on the ground to get Arizona State into field goal range. Leavitt kept it on third down to set up Arizona State at the three-yard line. He then found Tyson for another touchdown to take a 35-31 lead with 0:16 to play.