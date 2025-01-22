Quick Recap: Kansas breaks out of early hole to beat TCU

Kansas trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, but fought back to beat TCU 74-61 on Wednesday night in Schollmaier Arena. The Jayhawks had a balanced scoring attack with five players scoring in double figures.





The bigs led the way for a majority of the night, with Hunter Dickinson finishing with 16 points and was a good distributor throughout the night. When he was getting consistent touches, Kansas offense functioned a lot better. Flory Bidunga tallied his first career double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.





Kansas got good contributions from a player who had not quite found his footing this season. AJ Storr played with good effort and finished with 12 points on 6/10 shooting. Shakeel Moore made three triples, and Zeke Mayo added 13 points.





First half

Kansas got off to a sloppy start with three early turnovers and struggled to get into its offense. Former Jayhawk Ernest Udeh threw down a lob, and David Punch made his second three of the season to give TCU an early 8-4 lead.





The Horned Frogs quickly extended their lead after the first media timeout. Udeh converted an and-one, and Brendan Wentzel knocked down a three. TCU went on a 8-2 run in about a minute to make it a 16-6 game and force Bill Self to call a timeout.





TCU picked up second-chance opportunities and was dominating the game physically in the early stretches of the first half. The Jayhawks trailed 18-10 after some signs of life resulted in a four-point spurt for Kansas.





That spurt did not materialize in any momentum for the Jayhawks, as TCU responded with a 6-0 run. Kansas struggled immensely on the offensive end, going scoreless for over two minutes. TCU led 24-10, and Self called another timeout.





Kansas responded with a run of its own as Hunter Dickinson started to get some touches. Dickinson took his first shot of the game with 9:34 left in the half, which sparked a 10-2 run to make the score 26-20.





The Jayhawks continued to cut into the deficit while Dickinson remained a focal point on the offensive end. He knocked down two shots, as did Flory Bidunga, as Kansas still trailed 33-29 at the under-four timeout. Bidunga was a major factor in the Jayhawks' comeback, keeping TCU off the glass and finishing shots inside.





Kansas battled back to tie the game, but a layup from Vasean Allette, who had 11 first-half points, off a turnover gave the Horned Frogs a 35-33 lead heading into halftime. TCU had 11 points of turnovers and 11 second-chance points to hold a lead despite allowing the Jayhawks to close a 14-point deficit.

Second half

The Jayhawks' offense operated at a much higher level to open the second half. The two-man game of Dickinson and Zeke Mayo scored seven of the first 10 points for Kansas. The Jayhawks took the lead, but TCU stayed close with four points from Noah Reynolds.





Hunter Dickinson and Trazerian White were assessed a double-technical after Dickinson, White, and other TCU players got tangled up fighting for a jump ball. White gave the Horned Frogs a 47-46 lead on the ensuing possession to energize what had been a pretty quiet crowd.





Kansas responded with points from players who desperately needed to see the ball go in the basket. Diggy Coit knocked down a three and AJ Storr provided an impact on both ends. He knocked down a jumper and got a steal and putback layup to give the Jayhawks a 54-48 lead.





Shakeel Moore knocked down a three then jumped a passing lane and flushed down a dunk to put Kansas in firm control. Storr scored off an offensive rebound to give the Jayhawks a double-digit lead, 61-50, with 7:13 to play.





Kansas maintained a double-digit lead heading into the under-four timeout. Moore made another three, and Storr continued to be an impact player.





Dickinson and Mayo added late buckets as the Jayhawks put together a good response after getting in an early hole on the road.