Two second-quarter touchdowns was all Kansas needed to hold off Iowa State, 14-11, in Saturday afternoon’s homecoming matchup in Lawrence.

Kansas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) led the Cyclones at halftime, 14-8, but the Jayhawks’ offense slowed up severely in the second half, only posting 43 yards of total offense after the break. Iowa State didn’t fare much better, managing only a field goal on 157 second-half yards.

The biggest blow to the Jayhawks’ groove - a game-exiting injury for running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. - came midway through the fourth quarter. Hishaw left the game with 28 yards and one touchdown vs. the Cyclones.

1Q:

On the first drive of the game, Kansas linebacker Taiwan Berryhill sacked Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers on third-down for a stop. A holding penalty against Kansas tight end Jared Casey blew Kansas’ first offensive drive of the game, forcing the Jayhawks to punt away to the Cyclones with 8:06 left in the quarter.

Marching into Kansas territory quickly after the punt, Iowa State converted a fourth-and-7 to survive up to the KU 10-yard line. Another big third-down sack, this time from defensive end Jereme Robinson and defensive lineman Tommy Dunn Jr., forced a 38-yard field goal try from ISU kicker Jace Gilbert that bounced right off the right goal post and missed.

2Q:

Tied with possession at the start of the second quarter, Kansas scored first, with 11:30 to go in the quarter, on a 4-yard touchdown run from running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. Trading punts, Iowa State looked to jump back into the conversation deep in their own territory.

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant picked off Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers, setting up another score for the Jayhawks - a 2-yard touchdown rush from quarterback Jalon Daniels to send Kansas ahead two scores with 5:25 left before the break.

Iowa State answered on its next drive, making things 14-8 before the break on a 9-yard toss from Dekkers to Easton Dean, coupled with a successful 2-point try. Kansas had an opportunity to stretch its lead by three points on a 50-yard field goal, but Borcila’s leg didn’t have the distance to make the score.

3Q:

Kansas decided to punt on fourth-and-3 on its first drive back out, handing possession over to the Cyclones at the 10:52 mark. Iowa State was held, again, to a field goal try and chipped in a 30-yard field goal to cut down the Jayhawks’ lead to 14-11 with 5:27 left in the quarter.

Eating up more clock, the Jayhawks couldn’t answer the Cyclones’ field goal on the following drive, opting to punt on fourth down with 2:44 to go in the quarter.

4Q:

The Cyclones’ next drive started at the ISU 1-yard line and spanned 18 plays and 72 yards - ending with another missed field goal try from Gilbert. Kansas went three-and-out on the next drive, punting away with 9:57 before retrieving the football on a fumble by Iowa State returner Jaylin Noel recovered by Kansas’ running back Torry Locklin.

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. turned the ball over moments later on a short rush that ended with Hishaw being carted off the field due to an injury. The Cyclones punted shortly after the turnover, handing the Jayhawks possession, again, with 5:21 left on the clock.

Another punt from the Jayhawks handed Iowa State on the last attempt to either tie or win the ball game with 3:02 on the clock. Marching up to the Kansas 20-yard line, a field goal attempt from Gilbert sailed wide left and secured the Kansas win.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.