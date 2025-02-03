Quick recap: Kansas uses strong first-half defense to down Iowa State

Kansas responded from blowing the biggest lead in program history to comfortable knocking off top-10 opponent Iowa State 69-52 in Allen Fieldhouse on Big Monday. The Jayhawks used a stifling first-half defensive effort to get out to a big lead that this time, they held on to.





It was a balanced scoring attack across the board, with Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, and Dajuan Harris all scoring in double figures. Mayo led the group with 17 points on 6/13 shooting, making 5 of his 6 threes. AJ Storr added a nice boost from the bench with eight points, and KJ Adams made his return to the starting lineup alongside Rylan Griffen.





Kansas held the Cyclones to 30.6% shooting from the field and a 3/21 performance from three. The Jayhawks improved to 7-4 in Big 12 play and will travel to play in-state rival Kansas State on Saturday.





First half

The crowd was restless from the opening tip, as they started chanting for Flory Bidunga a couple of minutes into the game following a pair of second-chance baskets from the Cyclones. Zeke Mayo ignited positive energy into the Kansas faithful, knocking down a three and dropping a dime to Hunter Dickinson as the Jayhawks took a 7-4 lead.





Keshon Gilbert broke a brief scoring drought for the Cyclones by knocking down a three. Iowa State took a lead after a stretch where the Jayhawks struggled to get things going on the offensive end.





AJ Storr made a heavily contested three with the shot clock running down in the corner and followed with a fastbreak layup to put Kansas on top 14-10 at the under-12 timeout. Iowa State remained close by dominating the glass, stealing extra possessions with offensive rebounds.





Kansas extended its lead as the Jayhawks continued to knock down shots from outside. Shakeel Moore and Mayo both knocked down threes while Iowa State struggled from the floor. A second-chance bucket from Dickinson gave Kansas a 24-15 lead at the under-eight timeout.





The Jayhawks remained locked in on the defensive end to hold their lead. The guards made life tough on Iowa State's backcourt trio as the Cyclones endured a four-minute scoring drought. Neither team was playing great on the offensive end, but Kansas' defense bothered Iowa State.





Kansas continued to move the ball well as it extended its lead. Storr capped off a 9-2 run by making his second three of the night after multiple extra passes to find the best shot.





A dominating first half on the effort scales was encapsulated near the end of the half. Dajuan Harris was first to the floor on a loose ball and secured a live-ball turnover for the Jayhawks. Diggy Coit threw a half-court lob to KJ Adams to put the Jayhawks ahead 33-19 with about a minute to play in the half.





Kansas led 35-19 at the break after holding Iowa State to 23.5% shooting from the floor. The Cyclones made just one three as Kansas made baskets hard to come by in the first 20 minutes.

Second half

The Jayhawks came out of the half holding fast to their defensive mindset, as the Cyclones missed seven straight shots as part of a three-minute scoring drought. Rylan Griffen put Kansas' lead at 20, 43-23, on a strong drive to the basket that he finished with a two-hand dunk.





Kansas padded its lead after suffering the biggest blown lead in program history two days prior. Mayo kickstarted a 7-0 run with a three to give the Jayhawks a 50-27 lead at the under-12 timeout. Iowa State struggled to find any bright spots on the offensive end, facing a massive deficit.





The Cyclones got something going briefly with a 6-0 run including two baskets from Joshua Jefferson. Iowa State still trailed 52-33 with 10 minutes to play following a second-chance bucket from Dickinson.





Both offenses started to wake up over the middle stretches of the half. Iowa State finally saw another three made, with Curtis Jones knocking one home. Griffen hit a triple of his own, but the Cyclones cut the deficit to 16 following a Lipsey lay-in with 5:54 to play.





Kansas forced a shot clock violation that Mayo followed with a three to rejuvenate the Allen Fieldhouse crowd. The Jayhawks led 64-47 with 3:38 to play.





Mayo knocked home another outside shot to help wrap up the top-10 victory for the Jayhawks.