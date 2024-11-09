Quick recap: KU pulls away from Iowa State

Kansas (3-6, 2-4 Big 12) came off the bye week with fervor, beating #17 Iowa State 45-36 on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jayhawks, needing to win their last four games to salvage bowl eligibility, got things started with a comfortable win over a team in conference contention.
Devin Neal had a record-setting day against the Cyclones. He broke the all-time rushing yard and rushing touchdown records, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns. It was his 18th 100-yard game, also breaking a Kansas record.
The Jayhawks offense got whatever they wanted against an Iowa State defense that allowed just 15.5 points per game entering the contest. Kansas totaled 532 yards and had a ton of explosive plays.
Kansas led by as much as 21, but Iowa State trimmed the deficit to 10 with about six minutes to play before Mello Dotson put the game away with a pick six.
First quarter
It took just one carry for Devin Neal to break the Kansas rushing record, gaining 14 yards on the first play of the game. The Jayhawks couldn't get much going, choosing to punt after getting into a fourth-and-four situation from around midfield. Damon Greaves pinned the Cyclones at their own one with a 43-yard punt.
Iowa State drove the 99 yards in seven plays with relative ease. The Cyclones picked up gains of 9, 10, and 15 before a pass interference set them up in Kansas territory. Rocco Becht eventually hit Jaylin Noel for a 27-yard touchdown to put Iowa State up 7-0 early.
Kansas answered back in rapid fashion. Jalon Daniels found Luke Grimm open over the middle on the second play of the drive, who scampered into the end zone for a 70-yard score to even things up at 7-7.
A pair of penalties put Iowa State behind the sticks, and the Cyclones were forced to punt. Tyler Perkins pinned Kansas at its 10 after a 52-yard punt.
The Jayhawks' offense continued to execute at a high level. Daniels got going with his legs and threw a pretty pass to Quentin Skinner for a 32-yard gain. Neal broke the Kansas all-time rushing touchdown record after getting into the end zone from 13 yards out on a speed option. Kansas tallied 184 yards of offense and led 14-7 at the end of the first.
Second quarter
The Cyclones got pushed back after a two sacks from Dean Miller and Ron McGee. The Kansas defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense a chance to extend the lead.
The offense continued to get whatever it wanted, getting down the field with ease. Daniels hit Neal out of the backfield for a 22-yard pickup before the Cyclones left Skinner wide-open for a 24-yard touchdown to take a 21-7 lead.
Iowa State got some things going on the ground before Becht found Noel over the middle for 39-yards to set the Cyclones up in the red zone. Kansas kept the Cyclones from scoring a touchdown, and Kyle Konrardy hit a 22-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 21-10.
Kansas got a big chunk play with Skinner picking up a 62-yard reception. Daniels rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to open up a big 28-10 lead with 4:43 remaining in the half.
The Jayhawks controlled the pace and were able to add points leading into halftime. Daniels initiated the drive with his legs before the drive eventually stalled. However, Tabor Allen drilled a 47-yard field goal, making it 31-10.
The Cyclones had about a minute left and were able to drive into field goal range. Becht completed passes of 16 and 24 yards before Konrardy hit a 38-yard field goal to cut the Jayhawks' lead to 31-13 at the half.
Third quarter
Iowa State drove into Kansas territory on fourth down and set up a fourth-and-two try from the 42-yard line. JB Brown made a big stuff on the run to force the turnover on downs.
Kansas controlled the clock, going on an 11-play drive lasting 5:39. There was a heavy diet of Neal carries before Daniels hit Skinner for a 17-yard gain on third-and-long. Neal eventually got into the end zone on a 10-yard run, his second score of the day.
Becht opened up Iowa State's drive by hitting Noel for a 44-yard pickup over the top of the Kansas defense. The Cyclones got into the end zone with an 11-yard run from Carson Hansen to trim the score to 38-20.
Kansas kept to the ground on another methodical drive. Daniels ended the quarter by hitting Torry Locklin for 31 yards, placing the Jayhawks deep in Iowa State territory with a 38-20 lead.
Fourth quarter
The Jayhawks rushed three times and couldn't pick up a first down, setting up a field goal try. Allen missed this one from 30 yards out.
Iowa State kept chipping away as the Cyclones picked up a fairly quick score. Becht completed three passes of 20-plus yards, the last one going for 27 yards and a touchdown to Jaylon Jackson. Becht picked up the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 38-28 with 11 minutes to play.
Kansas continued to play it conservative to try and tick the clock down as much as possible. This drive stopped at the Iowa State 37, and Greaves' punt pinned the Cyclones at the nine with 6:46 remaining.
With things starting to swing back in Iowa State's favor, the defense made a huge play to ice the game. Mello Dotson picked off Becht and raced to the end zone on the second play of the drive to put the Jayhawks up 45-28 and put the game out of reach.
Iowa State added a late touchdown, as Becht connected with Noel for an 18-yard score. The two-point conversion made the score 45-36. The Cyclones attempted an onside kick, but Grimm recovered and Kansas chewed the clock.