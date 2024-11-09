Quick recap: KU pulls away from Iowa State

Kansas (3-6, 2-4 Big 12) came off the bye week with fervor, beating #17 Iowa State 45-36 on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jayhawks, needing to win their last four games to salvage bowl eligibility, got things started with a comfortable win over a team in conference contention.

Devin Neal had a record-setting day against the Cyclones. He broke the all-time rushing yard and rushing touchdown records, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns. It was his 18th 100-yard game, also breaking a Kansas record.

The Jayhawks offense got whatever they wanted against an Iowa State defense that allowed just 15.5 points per game entering the contest. Kansas totaled 532 yards and had a ton of explosive plays.

Kansas led by as much as 21, but Iowa State trimmed the deficit to 10 with about six minutes to play before Mello Dotson put the game away with a pick six.





First quarter

It took just one carry for Devin Neal to break the Kansas rushing record, gaining 14 yards on the first play of the game. The Jayhawks couldn't get much going, choosing to punt after getting into a fourth-and-four situation from around midfield. Damon Greaves pinned the Cyclones at their own one with a 43-yard punt.

Iowa State drove the 99 yards in seven plays with relative ease. The Cyclones picked up gains of 9, 10, and 15 before a pass interference set them up in Kansas territory. Rocco Becht eventually hit Jaylin Noel for a 27-yard touchdown to put Iowa State up 7-0 early.

Kansas answered back in rapid fashion. Jalon Daniels found Luke Grimm open over the middle on the second play of the drive, who scampered into the end zone for a 70-yard score to even things up at 7-7.

A pair of penalties put Iowa State behind the sticks, and the Cyclones were forced to punt. Tyler Perkins pinned Kansas at its 10 after a 52-yard punt.

The Jayhawks' offense continued to execute at a high level. Daniels got going with his legs and threw a pretty pass to Quentin Skinner for a 32-yard gain. Neal broke the Kansas all-time rushing touchdown record after getting into the end zone from 13 yards out on a speed option. Kansas tallied 184 yards of offense and led 14-7 at the end of the first.