Quinton Conley talks about his decision to be a Jayhawk

Last week Quinton Conley went on the record and said Kansas was the “front runner” in his recruiting. On Saturday morning Conley posted he gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks.

Conley was a long-time target of the coaching staff and was one of the standouts at the final camp last July. The KU staff recruited him consistently since last summer.

It is just a 30-minute drive to Lawrence for Conley and that was one of the reasons he picked Kansas.

“I really liked the idea of being close to home and surrounded by the people who got me to the place I’m at now,” Conley said after announcing his decision.

It has been a long road for Conley who held several Power Five from schools like Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona State, Iowa State, and Nebraska. College coaches were showing a lot of interest in him until a broken arm ended his season.

His injury is now in the past and he has been playing basketball.

“I’m completely healed, and our basketball team is doing really good,” he said. “We play Barstow tonight and we start playoffs soon.”

Kansas assistant Jake Schoonover handled a lot of the recruiting and Terrence Samuel joined when he was hired by Lance Leipold in December. Several schools projected him as a tight end, but Conley said Kansas is recruiting him as a receiver.

“The coaches were all excited and ready for me to get on campus and start working,” Conley said.

Conley made several visits to campus that included camp workouts, game visits, and a recruiting event after the season was over.

After considering several schools over the last year he glad to have his decision made and look forward to the future.

“It’s a large weight lifted off of my shoulders since I now have a home,” Conley said. “This recruiting process was really long and stressful but I’m happy to be where I am now.”