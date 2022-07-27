RCJH Foundation announces $1.5 million NIL gift

RCJH will focus on uniting student-athletes with local charities, to bring awareness to their missions and support for their volunteer efforts. Student-athletes will be compensated for their time, personal appearances and promotions of programs and events in support of the charitable organizations, consistent with NCAA NIL rules and regulations.

RCJH was founded by Executive Director and University of Kansas alumni, Matt Baty, whose NIL initiatives have resulted in NIL deals for KU student-athletes. The RCJH Board of Directors will be apprised of University of Kansas alumni.

Wichita, Kan, July 27, 2022 – Reaching Champions Joining Hearts (RCJH) Foundation, a newly formed non-profit entity supporting other local non-profits while empowering University of Kansas student-athletes through their Name, Image, Likeness (NIL), announced a gift of $1.5 million from University of Kansas graduate and CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said, “RCJH’s work will be vital in both supporting local causes, as well as helping student-athletes access opportunities and partnerships that they may be passionate about. Every day there are opportunities for student-athletes to give back in some form or fashion but may not fully know how to do that. This is a chance to give back to a community and allow KU student-athletes to partner with those charities. This is a chance to embrace the new era of college athletics, and as every proud KU alum would say, Rock Chalk Jayhawk!”

“NIL has provided a unique opportunity to bring together the strength of the Jayhawk brand, a student-athlete’s community influence and local organizations seeking various support,” said Matt Baty. “What a great way to bring awareness to worthy causes by Jayhawk student-athlete’s leveraging their NIL, alongside a charitable organization, tangibly benefiting all parties. This new non-profit will be a catalyst to helping the student-athletes in their efforts to serve as well as the many local non-profits that need additional help.”

6th and 12th Man Strategies Rebrand to Mass Strategies

To collectively represent all University of Kansas student-athletes under one umbrella a new entity called Mass Strategies has been formed to replace 6th Man and 12th Man Strategies. Mass Strategies name evolved from the ever-popular Mass Street that runs through the heart of downtown Lawrence. It will continue representing University of Kansas student-athletes and work directly with businesses and individuals interested in partnering with student-athletes on NIL activities. Additionally, Mass Strategies will contract directly with RCJH to execute its non-profit mission.

RCJH received their Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 501(c)(3) status and is qualified as a tax-exempt organization designated as a public charity under Section 170 (Tax ID number 88-0843119). RCJH and the organizations described herein are independent of the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics, Inc. Each individual should consult with a tax professional regarding the status of any contributions.

Contributing or for more information on RCJH

For more information on Reaching Champions Joining Hearts Foundation or to make a tax-deductible contribution, please visit www.rcjh.org. For 501(c)(3) organizations looking to partner with a student-athlete, please email charitysupport@rcjh.org. Businesses and individuals looking to support student-athlete NIL initiatives through a variety of programs can visit www.massstrategies.com or email info@masstrategies.com.