The Kansas staff hosted Andrew Sprague, who will be a national recruit in the 2024 class at the TCUI game. Sprague already has offers from schools all over the country.

Rockhurst head coach Kelly Donohoe has coached several division one athletes.

"He's very intelligent, and he's athletic," Donohoe said. "He starts on the basketball team. That's what people like. And he bends well for a 6-foot-8 guy, which everybody wants. Typically, those guys don't bend very well. But he can take football as far as he wants to take it. He's one of those guys that if he commits hard like he has people will love him because he's going to be a big guy with a huge frame. Players like him are hard to find."

The Kansas coaches have stopped by Rockhurst High. Head coach Lance Leipold has been to the school and met with Donohoe.

"Just from the first time I met Coach Leipold, I've just really enjoyed meeting him because I just felt that he really is just a coach," Donohoe said. "With him, it's about coaching football and getting a group of guys together and holding them accountable and you're not worried about all the other stuff that some guys worry about. He's worried about being a great coach. And I could feel that from him and talking to him.

"And I'm so happy for all the older players there that have gone through all the ridicule for a few years. They have their moment to shine as juniors and seniors over there right now. Because I've been there."

Donohoe is a former quarterback at Kansas and ranks third in all-time passing yards.

More recruiting updates and reaction from the TCU game

To see reaction from recruits and what they are saying about the visit, check out the latest updates:

LINK: What recruits are saying about their visit