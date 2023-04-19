“I had a little injury, but it was a little meniscus injury, so I ended up sitting out about a month or two,” he said. “I did a lot of physical therapy and rested a lot, trying to get 100%. And so it was really my first time going out and making cuts and doing that type of movement again.”

Martel, who is the top-rated running back in Oklahoma, finally had a chance to be on the gridiron.

This weekend Red Martel competed in the UC Report in Kansas City. For Martel getting back on the football field carried an extra special meaning.

The running back from Beggs High School gave his commitment to Kansas last year. He said the event gave him an opportunity to knock off the rust.

“It was great to get back in that feeling and being able to touch the ball again after a while and after being in other sports and being able to come back to football,” Martel said. “Competing against top players and showing what I could really do. It really hyped me up.”

Making the drive from Oklahoma to Kansas City was like a habit for Martel. He has been to Lawrence several times and knows the way around the area.

“It's very exciting coming back,” he said. “It gets my blood pumping for when I get ready to come up (to KU). I'll know what to expect and just the fans there, the environment, everything about KU just excites me. The way the team works together, plays together, that's where I really where I want to be. Going back to KU gets me ready to go there and get to going with the team and show what Kansas can do. We're going to turn this thing around.”

Martel has been building his relationship with the Kansas coaches since he committed. Brian Borland is expected to be at his high school this week.

“I've been talking to Coach Wallace, Coack K and Coach Borland about every week,” he said. “Just staying in touch and checking on me and just seeing how everything's going. I really appreciate them checking on me and always seeing how I'm doing. Coach Borland is planning to come in and see me this week at school, so I'm excited to see him and just having that relationship with the coaches already it just means a lot to me."

Martel is getting back to full strength and is running the 4x100, 4x200, 100, and 200 in track this spring.