Published Dec 31, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self talks after home loss to WVU
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

After 33-straight conference opening wins, No. 7 Kansas fell at home to West Virginia, 62-61 on Tuesday. Bill Self talked about the loss, what to expect moving forward, and much more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings