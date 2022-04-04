Remy Martin came to Kansas to win a National Championship

New Orleans -- Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif., left Arizona State for Kansas for a number of reasons, including the opportunity to win a National Championship. Martin, in 29 games this season, is averaging 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Additionally, Martin is shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from behind the arc, and 75.4 percent from the free-throw line. Martin, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, was expected to have a monster season for Kansas. However, after injuring his knee against Nevada on December 29, it took the former Arizona State star time to get back into a rhythm on the court.

Martin, for most of the month of March, has been as good as advertised. He scored 10 points against TCU, 12 points against Texas Tech, 15 points against Texas Southern, 20 points against Creighton, 23 points against Providence, nine points against Miami (FL), and three points against Villanova.

During that same stretch, Martin has dished out 22 assists to just five turnovers.

“I pretty much knew Kansas was it,” said Martin when asked about his decision to leave Arizona State. “Coming through high school, I wanted to go to Kansas and they recruited me. I went to Arizona State, because it was the best opportunity for me at that time.

“When I knew that I wasn’t going to play professionally, I knew that Kansas was the only school that I wanted to go to,” he added. “So, it worked out perfectly. Now that I’m here, it’s great.”

Kansas, without question, wouldn’t be just one win away from securing its second National Championship under Bill Self without Martin. During the month of March, he’s had some big moments to help the Jayhawks advance to the National Championship game.

Martin, against Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, scored 15 points and dished out four assists in 21 minutes of action. Against Creighton, he went for 20 points and four assists in 29 minutes of action.

Martin, when Kansas needed him the most against Providence, exploded for 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes of action.

If Kansas is going to defeat North Carolina and emerge as the last team standing on the first Monday night in April, Martin will need to be at his best.

“Well, Remy is probably different than anybody I've ever coached, but I've loved coaching him because I love his personality and I love his energy and these things,” said Self. “It's just been unfortunate for him this year because he's probably had as frustrating a year as I can ever remember somebody that wasn't out with a season-ending injury. He comes to practice, works hard every day, does an extra two to three hours of treatment, whatever it is, and you get to practice and some days maybe he can go and some days maybe he can't even go. We recommended that he shut it down. He shut it down.

“Now I see and have seen what his presence can actually mean and how it can benefit a team,” he added. “I'm still trying to figure it out, to be honest, how to incorporate him the best I can, but to give him credit because he's figured out how to fit in with what we do. So, I give him the credit. He's been awesome. But we didn't have anybody that you could run bad offense and come away with a basket, and he's one of those guys, and that's so important this year.”