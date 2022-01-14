Remy Martin status unknown for West Virginia game

During his weekly press conference, Bill Self indicated that Remy Martin didn’t practice yesterday and it’s not known if he’ll practice today.

Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calif., didn’t participate in practice on Thursday and, as of Friday afternoon, it’s not yet known if he’ll participate in practice later today.

Martin, who transferred in from Arizona State after flirting with the NBA in the offseason, suffered a minor knee injury against Nevada on December 29. He was held out of action the following game against George Mason, but returned against Oklahoma State.

In KU’s loss at Texas Tech on January 8, Martin came off the bench, but logged just 12 minutes. Against Iowa State, Martin, once again, was sidelined and his status for the West Virginia game is unknown.

“I haven’t talked to Remy (Martin) today,” said Self. “I know that he’s still day-to-day or week-to-week, whatever it is. I don’t anticipate Zach (Clemence) playing. Remy did not practice yesterday.”

One player that figures to benefit from Martin being out of action is Bobby Pettiford, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Durham, N.C. After appearing in just seven games due to an abdominal strain, Pettiford returned to the court against Iowa State on Tuesday night.

Pettiford, in eight minutes of action, didn’t score a single point, didn’t dish out a single assist, and committed two turnovers, but did so with very limited practice time under his belt. Back at practice on a full-time basis, Pettiford, according to Self, has plenty to offer.

“He’s got great balance, low center of gravity, he’s got a good handle, he can get his shoulders past people, and he’s strong,” said Self. “He’s got a good base, he’s strong, and even harder to post, you know, then maybe Jaun (Dajuan Harris) or Remy (Martin) would be, just from physical strength.

“I think that he’s going to be one of the better guards that we’ve had,” he added. “I still feel that way. If he hasn’t been hurt, he would already be showing that. Of course, the other day, it wasn’t fair to him. I put him out there, but Joe (Joseph Yesufu) had a turned ankle and he wasn’t 100 percent, so I went with Bobby. Joe looked good yesterday at practice.

“Bobby has been going full speed,” he continued. “He’s going full speed, but he’s under supervision and watched, but so far, so good.”



