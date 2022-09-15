The second-half performance that elevated Kansas over West Virginia 55-42 in overtime gained stability from a defense that flushed out bad plays and settled down. Trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) defense allowed two field goals and a late touchdown from the Mountaineers. West Virginia recorded just 65 yards of total offense in the third quarter. Linebacker Rich Miller said on Tuesday the Jayhawks’ success is rooted in the words exchanged in the trenches. “It’s just a lot of encouragement,” Miller said. It’s a lot of ‘Don’t worry about it.’ That’s really most of the conversation. Everybody knows you can’t change the past. Control what you can control in the moment and do your best on that play.”

Rich Miller said stopping the run was a key part of the offseason. (Conner Becker/JayhawkSlant.com)

The Kansas defense allowed six yards per carrying last season, but that stat has dropped to just three yards through Week 2. Miller said the run defense was a large subject of concern throughout the offseason. “You don’t have to be Superman,” Miller said. "Once everybody really honed in and locked in on their job, it was over and we knew we could do it. We knew we had the talent. “Their tendencies were showing. So, it was clicking. It was like ‘Oh you want to do this? We got y'all.’ We knew what they were doing and were able to stop it.” Addressing the ground game was a fundamental part of the offseason for the Kansas defense. “We didn’t want to have the worse run defense in the country,” Miller said. “That’s not a good feeling. We wanted to change everything we were doing. So, we had to change our mindset, our bodies, and the way we look at the film. You had to learn more.” When studying the Houston tape, Miller called out the Cougars’ explosive backfield. Houston posted 165 yards between four backs last week at Texas Tech. “They play fast,” Miller said of Houston. They’re going to test our eyes for sure. Test our discipline. That’s all we have to be - the most disciplined team.”

