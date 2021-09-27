Samuel Same impressed with visit to Kansas
There were several local recruits who attended the Jayhawks last home game against Baylor. One of the players who made the trip was 2023 recruit Samuel Same.
Same, a 6-foot-5, 215 pound defensive end from the tradition-rich Derby Panthers program has been staying in touch with Kansas assistants Jake Schoonover and Kwahn Drake.
His visit to Lawrence gave him an in-person experience to be around the coaching staff and take in his first college football game.
“Well, it was a really great first impression, because this was my first time at any college football game,” Same said. “For KU being a home area school, it was a great experience to see that culture at the campus. There were people coming from all places on campus to go to the game. It was great. There was a lot of love for KU football.”
College recruiters are familiar with Same, and his interest has been picking up. With his frame and athletic ability, he has been appearing on the recruiting radar for several schools.
“The KU coaches said they like my motor, my legs and the size I have as a junior,” he said. “Obviously, I don't weigh as much as I would as I'm in college, but they definitely see potential.”
When Same was on the visit he met Quinton Conley a tight end from Pembroke Hill. Same played basketball with Conley’s younger brothers Darin and Devin.
He has always played both sports and when he turns his focus to football, he believes he will get bigger and stronger.
“I used to be extremely heavy in basketball,” he said. “I haven't really been playing as much, but definitely still love the game. I'm excited to play this fall after football season. But during football season, I try to keep my muscles mainly off for football.”
The recruiting part is still new to him. The Kansas coaches made him feel at home during his first visit.
“It was great,” Same said. “They seemed really excited to meet me and I just feel the love and I felt the excitement. That's a wonderful feeling coming into a place where you feel like it is unfamiliar to you. But they're really excited for me to be there.
He continued: “I really enjoyed the atmosphere. And the other recruits, I feel like felt the same way. They really enjoyed meeting with coaches. The experience, as a whole, was great.”
Iowa State offered Same last spring and he said coaches from Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Memphis have been in contact. He does not have any other unofficial visits set up.
“As of now I haven't finalized anything, but I'd definitely be open to going to other schools,” he said. “I just like seeing everything I can in the next two years I have. I'm looking for a school where their coaches are really there for their players. They're focused on building a relationship with their players on the field and outside of the field, because I feel like that'll really help us gel when we're working together.”