Samuel Same impressed with visit to Kansas

There were several local recruits who attended the Jayhawks last home game against Baylor. One of the players who made the trip was 2023 recruit Samuel Same.

Same, a 6-foot-5, 215 pound defensive end from the tradition-rich Derby Panthers program has been staying in touch with Kansas assistants Jake Schoonover and Kwahn Drake.

His visit to Lawrence gave him an in-person experience to be around the coaching staff and take in his first college football game.

“Well, it was a really great first impression, because this was my first time at any college football game,” Same said. “For KU being a home area school, it was a great experience to see that culture at the campus. There were people coming from all places on campus to go to the game. It was great. There was a lot of love for KU football.”

College recruiters are familiar with Same, and his interest has been picking up. With his frame and athletic ability, he has been appearing on the recruiting radar for several schools.

“The KU coaches said they like my motor, my legs and the size I have as a junior,” he said. “Obviously, I don't weigh as much as I would as I'm in college, but they definitely see potential.”