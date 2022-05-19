Samuel Same is staying in contact with Kansas coaches

Samuel Same has been juggling his football recruiting with track and choir, which has been taking up most of his time as the school year comes to a close.

The defensive end from Derby has been busy talking with college coaches and mixing that in with choir.

“I do choir with our school,” Same said. “I'm very passionate about that. We just recently had a competition out in Oklahoma City that we won. Then we just had our end of the year concert on earlier in the month and those went well.”

Kansas is one of the coaching staffs Same has been staying on contact with. He recently was on a call with head coach Lance Leipold.

“We were just checking up about how I've been doing,” Same said. “I haven't been back up to KU in a little bit, so that's been some of the conversations between me and Coach O as well. They have asked about my next time to be able to come back up there.

“Coach Leipold was just checking up on how things have been going. How I have been doing in track and my singing.”