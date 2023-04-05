Sitting before a packed media room inside Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Bill Self spent over 30 minutes talking to the media about his future and much more.

Not long ago, Kansas closed out the regular season by winning the Big 12 regular season championship and, in doing so, arrived in Kansas City, the site of the Big 12 Tournament, as the No. 1 seed.

However, shortly after meeting with the media on March 8, Bill Self, after not feeling well, was admitted to the hospital. As it turned out, Self wouldn’t coach again for the remainder of the season.

Kansas, awarded the No. 1 seed in the West Region on Selection Sunday, opened up the NCAA Tournament by defeating Howard in Des Moines, Iowa, but fell to Arkansas two days later. For the entire Big 12 Tournament of two games in the Big 12 Tournament, Norm Roberts replaced Self as head coach and, since that time, many fans have been left to wonder what Self’s future is in Lawrence.

For the first time since March 8, Self addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon and opened up his press conference with an opening statement.

“Obviously, I would never say this,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self with a smile. “I actually miss you guys just a little bit. But before you fire away, hey, I want to just make an opening statement. I'd like to express my gratitude and sincere, heartfelt, thanks for all the support that we’ve received over the last several weeks. The texts, the emails, the cards have been countless, and they're certainly appreciated. And I apologize for those that I have not been able to respond to. I'd like to be able to do that but I haven't been able to do that yet. But this was a health scare for me, and I certainly could not thank the KU health system for the care that they gave me. The doctors, the nurses, everybody's just fantastic. And want to thank all the supporters and everyone at KU. And primarily I want to thank my coaches and my players that I thought rallied around this.

“And even though it didn't end the way we all hoped it would've, certainly I thought they competed and gave it their very best when maybe there was a distraction that I certainly would never ever want to occur,” he added. “I've always taught my team to eliminate distractions at the most important time of the year, and here I am. I was one of them. So certainly, I hate that and wasn't being able to be there with them, but it was the right decision. And I'm just excited to get back to work. And I am working and certainly look forward to everything moving forward. So, you guys have at it now and you can ask anything you want.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Kansas athletics sent out a release stating Bill Self would conduct his season-ending press conference on Wednesday. Shortly thereafter, the news hit social media and, to the surprise of no one, the floodgates opened with speculation about Self’s future in Lawrence.

Not long ago, JayhawkSlant.com asked Self about his future in Lawrence and how he’s feeling heading into the offseason.

“Well, on Monday the future was the banquet on Thursday,” said Self. “And I was approached saying, "It'd probably be a good opportunity to get before the media before the banquets so the banquet's not about your health," which it shouldn't be. It should be about the guys. And I said, "That's fine." And so that's how the little bit of a firestorm or whatever you want to call it started on social media.

“But there was absolutely nothing to it anymore than just to address you guys and hopefully recap what's transpired, and to also look forward to what's getting ready to happen,” he added.



