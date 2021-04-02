JayhawkSlant - Bill Self signs lifetime contract with Kansas

The University of Kansas announced today that hall of fame men’s basketball head coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract with the Jayhawks. His current contract, which was set to expire next March, is being replaced with a new five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of his career.

On April 21, 2003, Bill Self was named the head coach at the University of Kansas. During his 18-year run in Lawrence, Self has a record of 522-118. In averaging 29 wins per season, Self, in 2020, became the second-youngest coach to claim 700 NCAA Division I victories.

Overall, Self has a record of 729-223 record in 27 seasons as a head coach.

While at Kansas, Self has won one national championship, 15 regular-season Big 12 titles, which included a KU- and NCAA-record 14-straight from 2005-18, and eight league tournament championships. He is 277-15 all-time in Allen Fieldhouse and has won just as many Big 12 titles (15) as home losses (15). In his first trip to the Final Four in 2008, Self’s team won the title. Self is one of 10 active coaches in NCAA Division I to have won a national title.

In Self’s 17 seasons at Kansas, he has coached 11 NBA Lottery selections including Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid, the No. 1 and No. 3 overall selections in the 2014 NBA Draft. Wiggins was the second-ever Jayhawk to go No. 1 with the other being Danny Manning in 1988.

A nine-time conference coach of the year, eight of which came at Kansas (2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), Self has guided his teams to 22-straight 23-win seasons dating back to 1998-99. Self’s teams have won 19 league crowns in the last 22 years. The other three seasons resulted in top-three conference finishes.

Kansas’ four-straight 30-win seasons from 2009-10 to 2012-13 are tied for the most consecutive 30-win seasons in NCAA history (note: Memphis did it from 2006-09 yet later vacated the 2008 season). Self has guided Kansas to nine of its 15 overall 30-win seasons.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Girod, Kurt Watson, and the rest of the leadership at KU for their belief and faith in me to provide this lifetime contract," said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Friday morning. "Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be. As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to our alumni and donors, as well as the best fans and students in the nation, that have supported my family and me for the past 18 seasons," he added. "I’m excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future.”

On a number of occasions, Self has made it clear that, despite everything going on with the University of Kansas men’s basketball program, he’s fully committed to leading this program, both in the present and future.

Nobody knows what the future holds with the NCAA, but its clear that Self, as head coach of the University of Kansas, is committed to facing the situation head-on. He isn’t running or taking the easy way out, but rather, will continue to defend himself and the program until the case is resolved.

Any negative talk about his future, especially on the recruiting trail, can now be put to rest. Already one of the best recruiters in the game, Self and his staff are putting together one of the nation’s top classes in 2021.

Currently, Zach Clemence and K.J. Adams have signed with Kansas, while Bobby Pettiford and Sydney Currey are listed as verbal commits. Earlier in the week, Missouri Southern State University big man Cam Martin announced his intention to transfer to Kansas, while the Jayhawks are still very much in the running for elite point guard Tyty Washington and several others.

With a contact extension in place, any questions about Self’s future at Kansas can officially be laid to rest.

As much as Self has accomplished at Kansas, and his record speaks for itself, his job remains far from complete.

Statement from Chancellor Doug Girod:

“For almost 20 years, Coach Self has embodied the spirit and tradition of the University of Kansas, leading our men’s basketball program to a national championship, 15 Big 12 titles and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances. We believe in Coach Self and we believe in the future of our program under his leadership, and we are thrilled that he will continue to be a Jayhawk for the rest of his coaching career.”

Statement from Interim Director of Athletics Kurt Watson:

“Bill Self has meant a tremendous amount to the University of Kansas and our entire Lawrence community throughout his 18 seasons. He has changed the lives of so many young men that have played for him throughout his nearly 30 years as a head coach. I have known Bill for many years, but working closely with him over the past few weeks in my current role has shown me even more so on a daily basis how deeply he cares about this program. We are certainly proud that he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at KU in 1985 and that this new contract will ensure he finishes his coaching career here as well.”