Sevion Morrison commits to KU on visit, talks about decision

“The number one thing that stood out to me was Coach Leipold,” Morrison said. “He’s just very genuine. He's very transparent with everything. The second thing is how close it is to home. There are people that I already know there, and I have some connections there.”

Morrison who is transferring from Nebraska, entered the portal last month. After getting a lot of interest from college programs he took an official visit to Kansas this weekend.

The Kansas coaches were looking to the transfer portal for a quality running back. On Sunday they got good news when Sevion Morrison informed them, he was committing to the Jayhawks.

He also said the connections he knows inside the program and those who have played at Kansas were a big help in providing him information. Coming out of Tulsa he is good friends with Duece and Kyle Mayberry.

“We all have a good relationship you know, coming out of Tulsa, if you're from north Tulsa, we produce athletes in the 918 area,” Morrison said. “We’ve been competing against each other our whole life, but actually we grew up on different sides of the ball and played for different teams.

“I played for another team and that was middle school all the way through high school. We always competed against each other. Being an Oklahoma kid, we can talk and have real conversations. He just gave me the insight on the school and just letting me know what's going on.”

The Jayhawks recruited Morrison out of Edison High, where he was a four-star prospect. He said Kansas was on his list when he committed to Nebraska. He had over 20 scholarship offers before choosing the Huskers.

Morrison spent time around running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and liked how Leipold was involved on the official visit.

“I really spent time around all of the coaches,” he said. “My running back coach is who I have the best relationship with right now, Coach Wallace. But you know Coach Leipold he was just as much as around as Coach Wallace, and that showed me a lot.”

He noticed what the Jayhawks were able to accomplish this season playing several teams in the Big 12 close and showing signs moving in the right direction.

“Towards the end of the season they started to turn it around,” Morrison said. “I paid attention to that second half, that Texas game, that OU game and I started noticing. I'm like, okay, Kansas has a chance.

He continued: “And then now with that new culture and coaching staff, I saw what they did back in Buffalo with Jaret Patterson and the other running back they had. I know if they have those two backs such as me and Devin Neal, they can do the same thing.”

Morrison will bring a physical presence to the backfield. He said he is 6-foot-1 and is listed at 210 pounds on the Nebraska roster. He is ready for a new chapter in his career and was happy he made the decision to pick Kansas.

“Actually, soon as I told him I committed I just felt like it was a stress release off my shoulders,” he said. “Maybe not as much stress, just getting something taken care of that I knew that had to be done. I just know I am going to a good home.”

Morrison will arrive at Kansas in January and go through spring football.