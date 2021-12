Late on Saturday afternoon, No. 8/7 Kansas (8-1; 0-0) dominated Missouri (5-5; 0-0), 102-65, inside Allen Fieldhouse. Ochai Agbaji led the way with 21 points, while Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris scored 13 points each for the Jayhawks.

After the game, Harris, Braun, and Agbaji talked about the performance against Missouri, the expectations going into the game, the crowd inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and much more.