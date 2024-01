Not long after No. 3 Kansas (13-2; 1-1) lost a heartbreaker at UCF (10-4; 1-1), Bill Self, KJ Adams, Jr., and Kevin McCullar, Jr., met with the media. The Jayhawks entered the game riding a nine-game winning streak and looked to be in complete control of the Knights late in the first half. However, despite leading by 16 points, the Jayhawks couldn't hold in the second half and fell to UCF, 65-60.