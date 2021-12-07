 JayhawkSlant - Slant TV with Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and Mitch Lightfoot
Slant TV with Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and Mitch Lightfoot

Christian Braun scored 20 points against UTEP on Tuesday night
Christian Braun scored 20 points against UTEP on Tuesday night (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

On Tuesday night, No. 8/7 Kansas moved to 7-1 on the season by defeating UTEP, 78-52 at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Mo. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 23 points, while Christian Braun chipped in 20 points and Mitch Lightfoot added eight points and four rebounds. Minutes after the game, the trio talked about KU's victory over UTEP, the performance of several individuals, Saturday's game against Missouri, and much more.

Ochai Agbaji

Christian Braun

Mitch Lightfoot

