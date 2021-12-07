Slant TV with Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and Mitch Lightfoot

On Tuesday night, No. 8/7 Kansas moved to 7-1 on the season by defeating UTEP, 78-52 at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Mo. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 23 points, while Christian Braun chipped in 20 points and Mitch Lightfoot added eight points and four rebounds. Minutes after the game, the trio talked about KU's victory over UTEP, the performance of several individuals, Saturday's game against Missouri, and much more.