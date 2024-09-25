The TCU defense is getting ready for what appears to be a challenge on paper when they face the Kansas offense on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are sitting 15th in the Big 12 in total defense and 14th against the run giving up 177 yards a game.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said during his weekly press conference he expects to see the Jayhawks utilize their ground game, which currently ranks second in the conference.

“Kansas already runs the ball 68% of the time,” Dykes said. “You know, my guess is it'll soon be 75% to 80% run. Yeah, I would certainly assume that. And, I mean, I would do the same thing. I would run the ball until we stop them.”

The stats might not tell the whole story since TCU opened Big 12 play against UCF, who leads the country in rushing. UCF sliced the TCU defense for 289 yards on the ground. He expects to see the Jayhawks go to the run game often on Saturday.

“They're very good at doing it,” Dykes said. “You look at what they do. I've never seen a team run the ball more in third and medium. When they get to six yards on third down, I mean, they're almost all run, and it's just because they're trying to get it to a fourth and short and go for it.”