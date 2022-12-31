Lovell started the first three games at guard for Cal before suffering a season-ending injury against Notre Dame. Earlier in his career he was a tackle but his starts at the college level have been at guard.

“Last time I was in the portal, actually I got to sit down, and we had a few Zoom chats,” Lovell said of talking with Fuchs. “I got to talk to him about technique and scheme and whatnot. The technique was good and pretty up to date for all the stuff I'm used to, and I really thought he had some good stuff.”

Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs recruited Lovell last spring and had the Jayhawks as a finalist. But Lovell decided to stay in the Pac 12 and transferred to Cal.

Last spring the Jayhawks made a strong push for Spencer Lovell . At the time Lovell entered the transfer portal after playing at Arizona State for three seasons.

Since he re-entered the transfer portal, he has been talking with Fuchs again.

“He was mostly talking about just needing a guy with experience that's been in college for what, four or five years now and bringing some strength and some experience to the whole line,” Lovell said.

Since Lovell had Kansas as one the final schools on his last May, he kept an eye on the program this season. He followed the Jayhawks progress and what they accomplished in Lance Leipold’s second year going to a bowl game.

“I was following them through the whole season,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, I could have definitely been there.’ I knew the program was on the rise. I know I've heard great things about Coach Leipold all over. And then I know strength coach, I've heard he's really good too. I've heard only great things about the program.”

Lovell has narrowed down his final list and Kansas and Colorado are expected to get official visits. He plans to visit Kansas next week and Colorado will get the final visit.

“Pretty much where I'm at is just finding a place where I can be my best in all aspects,” Lovell said. “A good o-line coach and strength coach is very important. A head coach that has a great culture and I think that Kansas is. It is important the guys care about the football team and want to win and they're always around each other. I will dig deeper on my visits.”

After his visits Lovell will have to move quick. After he makes his final decision, he will be on campus at his future school within a week.

“I’ve got to move out of Berkeley and move all my stuff,” he said. “And then have a few road trips and go to my destination.”