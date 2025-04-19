Sunflower Showdown Sweep: Kansas takes doubleheader from Kansas State

Kansas took both games of the doubleheader from Kansas State on Saturday to sweep the Wildcats for the first time since 2019. The Jayhawks took game one 6-3 behind a great start from Cooper Moore, and game two 6-5 thanks to offensive responses and strong outings out of the bullpen.

The Jayhawks improved to 31-10 on the season and 12-6 in Big 12 play after sweeping a team right next to them in the conference standings. It was an impressive response from last weekend against TCU, where Kansas was swept.

“Last week wasn’t a good week. We just didn’t play great,” Dan Fitzgerald said after the game. “We played ugly on Tuesday, but we found a way and they competed really hard, and then it was awfully complete this weekend.”

Moore was dominant throughout game one. The sophomore, slotted into the Saturday spot this week, tossed eight innings, striking out eight, and allowing just three runs. Moore put Kansas in great position for game two, tossing five straight scoreless innings to limit the bullpen to just one inning.

Moore was fired up throughout his start, no more after coming off the mound for the last time. Chase Diggins, who entered the game as a defensive replacement, made a nice play to his backhand and flipped the ball to Sawyer Smith to end Moore’s start and the inning.

“That’s one of the coolest plays I’ve seen,” Moore said. “I know those guys work on it a lot, like that’s something they talk about… It’s really cool to see it happen in game.”

Moore and Sam Flores, who grounded out and earlier homered off Moore, started jawing at each other as the teams walked off the field.

“He had some words for me in the fifth inning,” Moore said. “If you’re going to talk, you better back it up. That’s Fitz’ number one rule. If you’re going to chirp and talk, you better be able to back it up on the field.”