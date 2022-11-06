Surahz Buncom is no stranger to KU and has been around the program several times. He took his first unofficial visit to Kansas last March. He made a return trip for his official visit in June and shortly after gave the coaching staff his commitment.

Buncom, who is one of the top receivers in California, did not want to pass up a chance to see the Jayhawks become bowl eligible and was in attendance for the Oklahoma State game.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” he said. “Definitely something you would want to experience as a recruit looking into or committed to the program. It was loud, fun, exciting to watch, and the fans are as friendly as ever.”

He will sign with Kansas in less than six weeks, and it was a good trip to be back around the coaches and players.

“It’s my home away from home, so being back and able to be around the city and the people, is what I’ve been needing,” Buncom said.

Buncom had scholarship offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Pitt, Oregon State and several other schools. He gave his commitment to Lance Leipold before KU won their first game in 2022 and has seen the program continue to grow.

“I’ve seen a change of culture, a sense of pride, players that bought into the program and what the coaches are trying to achieve and establish,” he said. “I’ve seen fans buy in more and genuinely see this program on the rise.”

After the game he was around the team and watched them celebrate winning their sixth game and becoming bowl eligible.

“It’s good being around the team especially since those are the guys I’m going to be going to battle with for years to come,” Buncom said. “Seeing the excitement and happiness around the stadium was a great feeling. Knowing that the work these young men put in over the course of their lives and seeing it payoff is a fulfilling experience to witness.”