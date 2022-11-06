Surahz Buncom back in Kansas, Michael Boganowski gets a KU offer
Surahz Buncom is no stranger to KU and has been around the program several times. He took his first unofficial visit to Kansas last March. He made a return trip for his official visit in June and shortly after gave the coaching staff his commitment.
Buncom, who is one of the top receivers in California, did not want to pass up a chance to see the Jayhawks become bowl eligible and was in attendance for the Oklahoma State game.
“The atmosphere was amazing,” he said. “Definitely something you would want to experience as a recruit looking into or committed to the program. It was loud, fun, exciting to watch, and the fans are as friendly as ever.”
He will sign with Kansas in less than six weeks, and it was a good trip to be back around the coaches and players.
“It’s my home away from home, so being back and able to be around the city and the people, is what I’ve been needing,” Buncom said.
Buncom had scholarship offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Pitt, Oregon State and several other schools. He gave his commitment to Lance Leipold before KU won their first game in 2022 and has seen the program continue to grow.
“I’ve seen a change of culture, a sense of pride, players that bought into the program and what the coaches are trying to achieve and establish,” he said. “I’ve seen fans buy in more and genuinely see this program on the rise.”
After the game he was around the team and watched them celebrate winning their sixth game and becoming bowl eligible.
“It’s good being around the team especially since those are the guys I’m going to be going to battle with for years to come,” Buncom said. “Seeing the excitement and happiness around the stadium was a great feeling. Knowing that the work these young men put in over the course of their lives and seeing it payoff is a fulfilling experience to witness.”
Boganowski watched the students tear down the goal post
Michael Boganowski has seen his recruiting pick up in the last month. The athlete from Junction City has been to Iowa State and Kansas State and was the KU-Oklahoma State game on Saturday.
After the Jayhawks won the game, students rushed the field and took down the goal posts.
“It was a great experience,” Boganowski said. “I loved it at the end of the game it was cool to watch the students tear down the goal post.”
Kansas offered him a scholarship last week after an impressive junior season. In his last game he rushed for 267 yards, had 20 tackles and an interception.
During the visit he talked with the KU coaches.
“I got to talk to a few of the coaches and they had lots of good things to say and welcomed me back with open arms,” he said.
Junction City is about a 90-minute drive to Lawrence. He has been watching the success the Jayhawks have had this season in Leipold’s second year as the head coach.
“They’ve got some good things going for them in Lawrence,” he said. “The program is trending in the right direction.”
