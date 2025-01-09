Tavake Tuikolovatu talks about signing with Kansas

When the Jayhawks made their recruiting pitch to Tavake Tuikolovatu they wanted him for offense, and they relied on a past connection from a former player.

Tuikolovatu signed with the Jayhawks on Christmas Eve shortly after his official the previous weekend. At one point it looked like he might be headed to the University of Arizona, who liked him as a defensive lineman.

“I was blessed with the opportunity of playing defense and offense,” Tuikolovatu said. “I always wanted to play defense when I first started playing football, but I was good on offense. So, coming into Kansas I wasn't looking at it like that. I didn't start out thinking about going to Kansas as an offensive lineman.”

On the visit he met Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa, he realized he wanted to play offensive line for the Jayhawks. As a redshirt freshman for UCLA he played in all 12 games with a start against Minnesota.

“As I came on the visit I talked to the O-line coach, Coach Daryl, and I kind of just went over things and getting to know him,” Tuikolovatu said. “He really just showed me how their offense works, and I kind of saw myself playing there as an offensive lineman.

“After him going over that, it kind of sparked interest in me reaching my own perspective on me playing offense.”