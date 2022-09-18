Here are my 10 thoughts after the Jayhawks moved to 3-0 with their second straight road win and Duke headed to Lawrence.

1- The Kansas offense has been almost unstoppable for defenses. If you want a statistic that matters look at third down conversions. The NCAA just updated their stats moments ago and the Jayhawks lead the country in third conversions. They are converting .739 of third downs and that is eye-opening.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki talked about their success on third down.

“You’ve got to make sure the third downs are manageable,” he said. “If you have a whole bunch of third longs, it's a long Saturday typically. So, first of all, credit to our kids to establish some efficiencies on first and second downs and trying to gain first downs on first and second down, and maybe try to avoid third down altogether.”

2- In the offseason the coaching staff revamped the depth on defense through the portal and transfers. Combine that with the improvement of returning players and you are seeing the best depth the KU defense has seen in year. Against Houston there were 23 players on defense who played 10 snaps or more. That is spreading the snaps around and....

