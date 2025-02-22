Live Game Chat: No. 23 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

No. 23 Kansas and Oklahoma State are closing in on tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas dominated Oklahoma State 96-64 in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Jayhawks made 14 threes.
We caught up with Jeff Johnson from OStateIllustrated.com to get his thoughts on today's game.
Bill Self and the Jayhawks are embracing a new season mentality before they take on Oklahoma State.
Spring football is important for the back seven on defense after losing most all of their production from last year.
