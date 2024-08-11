PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Terrence Samuel on next step for the Big 3, thoughts on young WR

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

Kansas returns its top three pass-catchers from last season - Lawrence Arnold, Quentin Skinner, and Luke Grimm. The trio along with Trevor Wilson combine for an ultra-experienced wide receiver room that has produced at a high level.

Wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel spoke to the media on Sunday about how the Jayhawks’ “Big 3” has grown, what it’s been like working with a new staff, and how the younger receivers are continuing to grow.


Kansas’ WR trio growing as leaders

The production on the field from Arnold, Skinner, and Grimm is evident. They combined for over 60% of the Jayhawks’ passing yards and 14 of the 24 passing touchdowns. Now, as they enter their final season of college football, they’ve been focused on teaching some of the younger guys.

“I'm really happy with the way that they've grown,” Samuel said. “The leadership component they're teaching other guys. I think that's the other part of this that's happening is those guys are teaching some of our threes, our fours, and those guys are getting better. So, you know, with the extra coaches and with the leadership that I have in that room, it's been really good.”

In terms of what he wants to see on the field, Samuel said “It doesn’t matter unless we score points,” and wants to see his top three wideouts create separation and win games.

Samuel also recognizes that this is the end of the road for a trio that has been a big part of Kansas’ turnaround over the last three seasons. He said the group is maximizing the opportunities that they do have still in front of them.

“I think they see the urgency just because, you know, they're starting to count down, like some of these guys are counting down these practices and they realize they don't have, you know, an infinite amount of opportunities to practice anymore, be in the locker room, so they're trying to maximize it,” Samuel said. “And, you know, and sometimes, you know, when you're dealing with some things and practice doesn't go away, you know, I won't say they're upset, but they want to maximize their opportunity.”

Samuel likes how the returning players have grown into leaders
Samuel likes how the returning players have grown into leaders

Veteran coaches and analysts making an impact

Samuel mentioned how important it was to get a veteran offensive coordinator like Jeff Grimes. He said there are a lot of things that Grimes does to make his job easier.

“It’s just been great because like I said, Jeff’s a veteran guy,” Samuel said. “I mean, he knows how to talk to people. He knows how to motivate. He sees things before it happens. So you feel really good knowing that you can trust him and you can come to him and throw some things on the board and sort it out, and then once we get out on the field, it looks good. So anytime you get coaches like that, you sleep better at night.”

Kansas also recently added Kelton Copeland from Iowa to the staff as a wide receivers analyst. Samuel said he’s been able to throw his knowledge onto some of the younger guys who have seen results because of it.

“When you get a guy with knowledge like that, it’s huge,” Samuel said. “I mean, like I said, when I’m missing something, he’s able to pick it up. And like I said, you know, when you have coaches like that on your staff and their, you know, expertise is at the wide receiver position, we should be able to get some things, some guys progressed a lot faster.”

Keaton Kubecka, other young WRs taking a step forward

Samuel gave high praise to the second-year wide receiver Keaton Kubecka. Kubecka appeared in four games and the bowl game while maintaining his redshirt and has progressed “really fast.” Samuel said he was “in the mix” at receiver.

“I put it this way, I do not have a problem with Keaton playing an entire game or the entire season,” Samuel said. “He’s going to be, he’s going to go hard, he’s going to catch balls. You know, but there’s still a rhythm, you know, technique, still kicking some of those old high school habits… He’s coming along, he’s progressing. Shoot, by next year for sure, I mean everybody will be hearing his name and he’ll be doing a really good job for us.”

Samuel also talked about how the young receivers are progressing as they continue to understand the offense. He said they are playing much faster and mentioned Bryce Cohoon, the Syracuse transfer, and Isreal Moses IV as guys who are getting faster.

“Understanding the offense makes you play faster, and they’re starting to execute it better, just like anything,” Samuel said. “The speed of the game, the 50-50 balls, I mean they need to continue to work on those and progress, but the execution of the offense, that’s what they’re doing. And I think, some of the guys from the Bryce [Cohoon], you know, Izzy Moses, I mean they’re all playing faster. It’s noticeable, and that’s where I want them to be right now. If they continue to play fast, then they can help us.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGVycmVuY2Utc2FtdWVsLW9uLW5leHQtc3RlcC1mb3ItdGhlLWJp Zy0zLXRob3VnaHRzLW9uLXlvdW5nLXdyIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZrYW5zYXMucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0ZXJyZW5jZS1zYW11ZWwtb24tbmV4dC1zdGVwLWZvci10 aGUtYmlnLTMtdGhvdWdodHMtb24teW91bmctd3ImYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwNSZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=