Kansas returns its top three pass-catchers from last season - Lawrence Arnold, Quentin Skinner, and Luke Grimm. The trio along with Trevor Wilson combine for an ultra-experienced wide receiver room that has produced at a high level.

Wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel spoke to the media on Sunday about how the Jayhawks’ “Big 3” has grown, what it’s been like working with a new staff, and how the younger receivers are continuing to grow.





Kansas’ WR trio growing as leaders

The production on the field from Arnold, Skinner, and Grimm is evident. They combined for over 60% of the Jayhawks’ passing yards and 14 of the 24 passing touchdowns. Now, as they enter their final season of college football, they’ve been focused on teaching some of the younger guys.

“I'm really happy with the way that they've grown,” Samuel said. “The leadership component they're teaching other guys. I think that's the other part of this that's happening is those guys are teaching some of our threes, our fours, and those guys are getting better. So, you know, with the extra coaches and with the leadership that I have in that room, it's been really good.”

In terms of what he wants to see on the field, Samuel said “It doesn’t matter unless we score points,” and wants to see his top three wideouts create separation and win games.

Samuel also recognizes that this is the end of the road for a trio that has been a big part of Kansas’ turnaround over the last three seasons. He said the group is maximizing the opportunities that they do have still in front of them.

“I think they see the urgency just because, you know, they're starting to count down, like some of these guys are counting down these practices and they realize they don't have, you know, an infinite amount of opportunities to practice anymore, be in the locker room, so they're trying to maximize it,” Samuel said. “And, you know, and sometimes, you know, when you're dealing with some things and practice doesn't go away, you know, I won't say they're upset, but they want to maximize their opportunity.”