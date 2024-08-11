Terrence Samuel on next step for the Big 3, thoughts on young WR
Kansas returns its top three pass-catchers from last season - Lawrence Arnold, Quentin Skinner, and Luke Grimm. The trio along with Trevor Wilson combine for an ultra-experienced wide receiver room that has produced at a high level.
Wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel spoke to the media on Sunday about how the Jayhawks’ “Big 3” has grown, what it’s been like working with a new staff, and how the younger receivers are continuing to grow.
Kansas’ WR trio growing as leaders
The production on the field from Arnold, Skinner, and Grimm is evident. They combined for over 60% of the Jayhawks’ passing yards and 14 of the 24 passing touchdowns. Now, as they enter their final season of college football, they’ve been focused on teaching some of the younger guys.
“I'm really happy with the way that they've grown,” Samuel said. “The leadership component they're teaching other guys. I think that's the other part of this that's happening is those guys are teaching some of our threes, our fours, and those guys are getting better. So, you know, with the extra coaches and with the leadership that I have in that room, it's been really good.”
In terms of what he wants to see on the field, Samuel said “It doesn’t matter unless we score points,” and wants to see his top three wideouts create separation and win games.
Samuel also recognizes that this is the end of the road for a trio that has been a big part of Kansas’ turnaround over the last three seasons. He said the group is maximizing the opportunities that they do have still in front of them.
“I think they see the urgency just because, you know, they're starting to count down, like some of these guys are counting down these practices and they realize they don't have, you know, an infinite amount of opportunities to practice anymore, be in the locker room, so they're trying to maximize it,” Samuel said. “And, you know, and sometimes, you know, when you're dealing with some things and practice doesn't go away, you know, I won't say they're upset, but they want to maximize their opportunity.”
Veteran coaches and analysts making an impact
Samuel mentioned how important it was to get a veteran offensive coordinator like Jeff Grimes. He said there are a lot of things that Grimes does to make his job easier.
“It’s just been great because like I said, Jeff’s a veteran guy,” Samuel said. “I mean, he knows how to talk to people. He knows how to motivate. He sees things before it happens. So you feel really good knowing that you can trust him and you can come to him and throw some things on the board and sort it out, and then once we get out on the field, it looks good. So anytime you get coaches like that, you sleep better at night.”
Kansas also recently added Kelton Copeland from Iowa to the staff as a wide receivers analyst. Samuel said he’s been able to throw his knowledge onto some of the younger guys who have seen results because of it.
“When you get a guy with knowledge like that, it’s huge,” Samuel said. “I mean, like I said, when I’m missing something, he’s able to pick it up. And like I said, you know, when you have coaches like that on your staff and their, you know, expertise is at the wide receiver position, we should be able to get some things, some guys progressed a lot faster.”
Keaton Kubecka, other young WRs taking a step forward
Samuel gave high praise to the second-year wide receiver Keaton Kubecka. Kubecka appeared in four games and the bowl game while maintaining his redshirt and has progressed “really fast.” Samuel said he was “in the mix” at receiver.
“I put it this way, I do not have a problem with Keaton playing an entire game or the entire season,” Samuel said. “He’s going to be, he’s going to go hard, he’s going to catch balls. You know, but there’s still a rhythm, you know, technique, still kicking some of those old high school habits… He’s coming along, he’s progressing. Shoot, by next year for sure, I mean everybody will be hearing his name and he’ll be doing a really good job for us.”
Samuel also talked about how the young receivers are progressing as they continue to understand the offense. He said they are playing much faster and mentioned Bryce Cohoon, the Syracuse transfer, and Isreal Moses IV as guys who are getting faster.
“Understanding the offense makes you play faster, and they’re starting to execute it better, just like anything,” Samuel said. “The speed of the game, the 50-50 balls, I mean they need to continue to work on those and progress, but the execution of the offense, that’s what they’re doing. And I think, some of the guys from the Bryce [Cohoon], you know, Izzy Moses, I mean they’re all playing faster. It’s noticeable, and that’s where I want them to be right now. If they continue to play fast, then they can help us.”