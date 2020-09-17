JayhawkSlant - Thomas Robinson bringing basketball camp to Olathe

Thomas Robinson, the 6-foot-9, 237-pound forward from Washington, D.C., is returning to Kansas this weekend to put-on a youth development basketball camp. A former All-American, Robinson, during the 2011-12 season, his last in Lawrence, averaged 17.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 assists per game.

For his career, which lasted three years, Robinson averaged 9.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in a Jayhawk uniform. Robinson, at the end of his junior season, was drafted 5th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Since then, Robinson has made stops in Houston, Portland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles (Lakers). In 313 games, Robinson has averaged 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Following his time in the NBA, Robinson made the move overseas and signed on with the likes of Khimki, Beikong Fly Dragons, Maine Red Claws (NBA G League), Sichuan Blue Whales, and Khimki.

On February 6, 2020, Robinson returned to his former Russian club Khimki of the VTB United League and the EuroLeague, signing a one-month contract with an option to renew for the rest of the season.

Robinson averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in four EuroLeague games. He ultimately parted ways with the team on August 4.

Back in the states, Robinson is returning to Kansas this weekend and is bringing a youth development camp with his.

Cost: $200.00

WHO: Youth ages 8-17, Boys and Girls

WHAT: Youth Basketball Development Camp is a holistic basketball player development opportunity for aspiring basketball athletes that are serious about taking their game to the next level, on and off the court. Players will also compete throughout the duration of camp. There will be an MVP awarded with a grand prize of two tickets to an LA NBA game of choice.

WHERE: SportsPlex Olathe

1495 S Mahaffie Circle, Olathe, KS 66062

WHEN: September 18-20

9am to 2pm

This Complete Performance Program includes:

- Speed and Agility Training

- Power and Strength Training

- Combine Testing (Vertical, Max Vertical, Pro Agility, 3/4 Court Sprint, Height, Weight, Reach)

- Sports Nutritional Guidance and Complete InBody Analysis

- Game Film 101: Learn about the importance of film for game improvement and improved visibility by future teams and recruiters.

- Player Development Education: “The Well-Rounded Athlete” series was created to empower athletes to put themselves in the best opportunity to be as successful off the court as they are on it. Hear from NBA personal trainer Chris Johnson and elite former KU Jayhawks as they cover topics including:

-- Money Management

-- Mental Health Awareness

-- Overcoming Adversity

-- Leadership Development

Food will be provided along with camp merchandise.

COVID Disclaimer: All participants will receive a camp safety package that will include a mask, temperature check devices along with other items that ensure proper safety measures are taken at this event. A COVID station will be on site where our licensed nurses will be screening participants before and in between court sessions to maximize our safety efforts. Refunds will be honored for COVID-19 related issues.

For additional information, click here.

