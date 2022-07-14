Three-Star SF Tyler Bey talks Kansas, recruitment
Tyler Bey, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, Calf., spent the weekend playing with the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL event. Bey, a three-star prospe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news