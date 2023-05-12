“In the Arkansas game I wasn't really like doing it for myself,” Dunn said. “I was doing it for the team. You know what I'm saying? Because we never went to a bowl game so I really wanted the "W" so I gave him my all.”

Panagos said he felt there were times Dunn was dominant in the second half of the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.

When Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos met with the media this spring, he praised the play of Tommy Dunn.

Dunn used the time after the bowl game to focus on the weight room and continued to improve. He will be a key part of the line in 2023 as the Jayhawks look to replace several players. Sam Burt, Caleb Sampson, and Eddie Wilson graduated.

“The progression I hit this spring, just after that game (Liberty Bowl), it's just taking my game to the next level,” he said. “Focusing on everything I need. Because the details are very important, you know what I'm saying? My step, my hands, everything. I focus on that so the game can be easy.

In the offseason they added Gage Keys from Minnesota and Devin Phillips from Colorado State to the interior.

“It's a mixture of both Caleb's like more of a pass rusher, run stopper, and Sam Burt is like a run stopper,” Dunn said. “So, the new guys we added like Dev and Gabe, they fit the description. I know we lost them guys, but we are still going to be pretty solid up front.

“Gage is really much of a pass rusher. He'll get off the ball. And Dev, he's a run stopper so they are a fit. I like them.”

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds Dunn has the size and explosiveness to help the defensive line improve. He believes Pangos will push him to be a better player.

“Coach Pangos, that's my guy,” Dunn said. “I love playing for him. He’s always on me. That's what a coach should do obviously. He’s always pushing me to a next level. He never wanted me to be average. He wants me to be a great player.”