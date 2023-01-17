“I mean, it's crazy,” Terry said. “It's a dream come true. I mean, I never would've thought I would end up in Lawrence, Kansas, but come to find out, it's definitely my home and where I'm meant to be. It's great. It's all surreal to take in.”

A kid who grew up in Missouri Tiger country was making the move west and he is ready for it.

While his friends were getting ready to start second semester of high school, he was packing his bags and heading to Lawrence.

The native of Jackson, Mo., committed to the Jayhawks early in the summer after taking an official visit. He held offers from KU and Kansas State and was receiving interest from several college coaches.

Most of the midyear players have arrived on campus as players reported officially last night. One of the high school prospects who graduated early and will go through spring football is Tony Terry .

Terry signed as a defensive end and that is where things could get interesting. He will play on that side of the ball but there might be some friendly discussions between defensive coordinator Brian Borland and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

“I talked to Coach K a little bit and he said he would like to see what I can do at the tight end spot,” Terry said.

In high school he made his name on defense, but the few chances he got on offense he made plays.

“They didn’t utilize me as much as but when they did there were plays being made,” Terry said. “It will be great. I would love to see my potential on the other side of the ball.”

Terry’s presence will be important for the defense since that is a position with more question marks with the departure of Lonnie Phelps. That is where Terry hopes arriving early gives him a head start learning the position.

“I am more of a pass rusher and play on the edge,” he said. “A little bit of a Lonnie Phelps type guy.”

He worked out with a personal trainer over the break and said he was reporting in good shape. This spring he said he is looking forward to work with Taiwo Onatolu, who coaches the defensive ends.

“I mean, he's been upfront and honest since the first day that I met him,” Terry said. “He's a great guy. I love him. He's super just supportive and upfront. He's never steered me in the wrong direction or led me to believe one thing that it's not.”