Trevor Buhr breaks down his junior day visit to Kansas

“I talked a lot with Coach Fuchs and Coach Samuel because he's stopped by school,” Buhr said. “We talked about how they coach and their background.”

While a lot of schools are pursuing Buhr on the defensive side, the Kansas coaches have been talking to him about offensive line.

Trevor Buhr is a unique prospect because he is getting scholarship offers on both sides of the ball. Buhr, from Washington (MO), recently took as visit to Kansas for their junior day event.

Samuel was at Washington High in the late recruiting period to see Buhr at school. He will recruit the St. Louis area with the staff changes announced by Lance Leipold.

Buhr had a chance to speak with Leipold on his visit.

“I really thought it was nice that he took the time to talk to me personally and got to know me more which I really appreciate,” Buhr said of meeting Leipold.

Overall, he left with a good feeling about the visit.

“The visit was awesome,” Buhr said. “When I first got there, I got to speak with Coach Leipold for a little bit and we just talked about recruiting. He got to know my mom and I and just overall had a very down to earth normal conversation.

“Then we were all split into groups based on our position and took a tour or the facility and met the staff and got to take some pictures in the uniforms.”

After Buhr met with the Kansas coaches he attended the basketball game against Kentucky.

“One thing that really surprised me was how many people were at the basketball game,” he said. “Because it looked like people were stacked on top of each other toward the top seats.”

He took the visit with his mother who echoed his thought about the visit.

“She had just as much fun as I did and we got to take some good pictures,” he said.

Buhr said he has taken visits to Kansas, Kentucky, Iowa State, Alabama, and Missouri.

“I plan to visit Iowa in March and a few more if it is possible,” he said.

As he starts to narrow down his list of schools later in the process, the trust he builds with each coaching staff will be an important factor.

“My most important thing is definitely the coaches,” he said. “I find it very important to have somebody I could always go to if I need help and just to be able sit down to talk to.”