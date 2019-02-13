“I got to sit down and talk with Coach Miles a lot and also Coach Meadows and Coach Hull and got to know pretty much the whole coaching staff, the day was filled with a lot of events,” he said. “We also had an academic meeting, a meeting with the strength coach, toured facilities and the new indoor. Within a ten-hour span of basically what we did.”

Last weekend Corcoran and his family took in junior day activities on campus at KU. He said the day started early talking to the coaching staff, watching the basketball game, eating lunch, and then finishing it off with a photo shoot.

Even though Turner Corcoran is just a few miles down the road the highly-sought after prospect from Free State got his first chance to sit down with the Kansas coaching staff.

When the new staff re-offered Corcoran in December, Les Miles called him to tell him he had an offer from the Jayhawks. He and his family got a closer look at the Kansas head coach in person.

“He's a down to earth guy and he's a great person,” Corcoran said. “I love talking with him. My parents do too. He's got a lot of character, he makes us laugh, he knows a lot about football obviously coming from winning a National Championship, and being a coach in the NFL.

“He used to be an offensive line coach so he stresses on how important things are. He's got a brilliant mind when it comes to football.”

Luke Meadows arrived on staff in December and this was also the first time Corcoran had a chance to visit with the offensive line coach. There is a small connection with Meadows’ son who attends Free State and has a class with Corcoran.

“He's another down to earth guy,” Corcoran said. “He's a family-oriented guy. The offensive line's going to really like him. I feel like he teaches the game right. We talked about a lot when we met in his office and he broke down the years ahead.”

Corcoran is rated the seventh-best lineman in the nation and already holds offers from 16, Power Five schools. His schedule isn’t going to slow sown in the upcoming weeks.

“I’m going to Oklahoma in two weeks, and then I'll probably hit KU, K-State and Nebraska again for their spring practices. I'm going to head up to Ohio state for their spring game.”